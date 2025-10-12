Survey: 70% Of Jordanians Express Trust In Jafar Hassan's Government

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Center for Strategic Studies (CSS) at the University of Jordan announced Sunday the results of a public opinion poll marking one year since the formation of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's government, covering various political, economic, and social issues.The poll revealed that 70 percent of Jordanians, from both the national sample and the opinion leaders sample, expressed trust in the current government (23 percent said they have a great deal of trust, while 47 percent said they have a moderate degree of trust). Eighty-five percent of the opinion leaders sample reported following the government's performance closely, compared to 49 percent among the national sample.According to the findings, 61 percent of respondents believe the government has succeeded in fulfilling its overall responsibilities, up from 54 percent in the formation poll and 51 percent in the 100-day poll, though slightly below the 65 percent recorded in the 200-day poll.Regarding the Prime Minister's leadership, 67 percent of the national sample said Hassan has effectively shouldered his responsibilities during the first year of his government, compared to 57 percent in the formation poll, 55 percent in the 100-day poll, and 71 percent in the 200-day poll. The same percentage (67 percent) of opinion leaders expressed similar confidence, up from 55 percent in the formation poll.The survey also showed improved perceptions of the ministerial team's performance (excluding the Prime Minister), with 58 percent saying it has been able to fulfill its responsibilities, compared to 50 percent in the formation poll, 47 percent in the 100-day poll, and 60 percent in the 200-day poll.Public sentiment about the country's general direction also improved, with 57 percent of respondents believing things are moving positively, compared to 47 percent in the 100-day survey and 55 percent in the formation survey. The share of those believing things are heading in the wrong direction fell to 35 percent, down from 51 percent in the 100-day poll.As for the Prime Minister's field visits, 65 percent of the national sample and 64 percent of the opinion leaders sample expressed satisfaction, while 43 percent of Jordanians said these visits positively impacted the governorates. Seventy-three percent of the national sample and 60 percent of opinion leaders said the government is doing its best to provide services to citizens.On confidence in the government's ability to implement the comprehensive modernization project, encompassing its economic, political, and administrative tracks, 56 percent of opinion leaders and 44 percent of the national sample said they were optimistic about the Economic Modernization Vision. Additionally, 61 percent of opinion leaders and 46 percent of the national sample expressed optimism about the public sector modernization plan, while 60 percent and 48 percent, respectively, voiced optimism about the completion of political reforms.The survey also indicated a 12-point rise in optimism about personal economic improvement compared to the 100-day poll. Forty-eight percent of Jordanians expect their economic situation to improve over the next year, compared to 20 percent who expect it to worsen and 28 percent who foresee no change.Regarding local governance, 55 percent of the national sample and 50 percent of opinion leaders support appointing mayors instead of electing them, while 38 percent of the national sample and 48 percent of opinion leaders opposed the idea.Meanwhile, 51 percent of the national sample and 50 percent of opinion leaders support maintaining provincial councils (decentralization), and 43 percent of respondents said they plan to participate in the upcoming municipal and provincial council elections.On recent government decisions, 95 percent of Jordanians voiced support for reinstating military service, citing its role in promoting national belonging and discipline. Seventy-six percent expressed satisfaction with the instructions to raise the Jordanian flag in front of homes and buildings. However, 66 percent said they were unaware of the government's agreement with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation to provide free medical care at the King Hussein Cancer Center to 4.1 million citizens starting next year.The survey also found that 56 percent of the national sample and 37 percent of opinion leaders support the recent ministerial reshuffle.Regarding regional issues, 61 percent of opinion leaders and 52 percent of the national sample expressed optimism about the government's handling of regional developments. Eighty-seven percent of Jordanians said they are satisfied with Jordan's stance on the war on Gaza, while 71 percent believe the war has strengthened Jordanian-Palestinian relations. Nearly 90 percent rated Jordanian-Syrian relations as good or very good.