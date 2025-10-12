Third Day Of IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 Turns Commitments Into Ocean, Finance, And Community Action

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)High-level Ocean Dialogue charts next steps for resilience and recoveryYouth, Indigenous stewardship and technology take centre stage across the ForumWorld heritage and conservation heroes honoured

Abu Dhabi,October 2025: The third day of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 moved from pledges to practice, translating commitments into concrete actionable pathways for oceans, finance and community action. Hosted by the United Arab Emirates and co-organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the Congress, which runs from 9 to 15 October, brings together more than 10,000 delegates across the Members' Assembly, Forum and Exhibition.

Regional leadership and collaboration were visible across the venue. The UAE Pavilion hosted the launch of the Arabic edition of the Key Biodiversity Areas Global Standard, building capacity for assessment and action across Arabic-speaking countries. Marine partnerships featured through coral reef restoration showcases, blue economy dialogues and cross-regional learning from Antarctica, Africa and the Red Sea.

Youth and community voices continued to shape the agenda, with sessions on youth in nature-positive economies, green jobs, community-led stewardship, and women in water governance. Cultural perspectives enriched the conversation through arts and nature dialogues and storytelling that connected conservation outcomes with daily life and livelihoods.

Morning sessions set the tone for delivery. A high-level dialogue, From Commitments to Change: Driving Transformative Action for the Ocean, outlined near-term priorities for marine resilience, restoration and coastal livelihoods. Forum deep dives advanced practical skills, including IUCN Red List of Ecosystems, step by step training, 'Better grant-making for conservation', and 'From classroom to Congress, engaging youth in policy-making'. Speed sessions addressed emerging frontiers such as Saving fungi, Earth's hidden kingdom and Mobilising the role of wild animals as a climate solution.

Financing and governance threads ran through the day. Sessions explored biodiversity credits, blended finance for Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities, and aligned financial flows with nature. Legal and rights-based approaches featured prominently, including IUCN and international courts on climate advisory opinions and Human rights-based approaches and reconciliation in conservation. Across the Exhibition and pavilions, practitioners showcased tools that move ideas into action, from PANORAMA Solutions and Contributions for Nature Platform to communications for conservation impact.

The IUCN World Heritage Outlook report outlined the actions needed to avert threats to all natural World Heritage Sites, protected by the UNESCO World Heritage Convention. The International Ranger Awards honoured ranger teams for their extraordinary courage and perseverance, while the IUCN Tech4Nature Award and the World Future Policy Award ceremony, hosted by the World Future Council, celebrated outstanding innovation and policies that set new global benchmarks for living in harmony with nature.

Innovation remained a defining theme. Delegates engaged with applications of technology in monitoring and restoration, including conservation and protection of coral reefs using advanced monitoring, and digital solutions for species and habitats, including the Wildlife Protection Map and OlmoEarth using artificial intelligence to protect the planet.

Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“Day Three focused on delivery. We saw practical tools, legal pathways and financial mechanisms that help countries and communities turn goals into results. Our approach is to connect ocean resilience, nature recovery and climate action with food, water, health and jobs, so that progress for people and planet advances together.”

Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, President of IUCN, added:“From the Ocean Dialogue to sessions on finance, rights and technology, today showed how cooperative leadership can accelerate the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. When business, governments, Indigenous Peoples, youth and civil society act together, ambition becomes measurable impact.”

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, IUCN Councillor for West Asia and Vice Chair of the Global Council on SDG 14, concluded:“Abu Dhabi continues to serve as a platform where solutions are co-created, grounded in science, informed by culture and enabled by policy and finance. The UAE Pavilion's work on Key Biodiversity Areas and our regional dialogues are helping partners move faster from pilots to scale.”

As the Congress enters its fourth day, delegates will deepen collaboration on species recovery, urban nature and implementation roadmaps, maintaining momentum on ocean action, green finance and inclusive governance, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a global hub for nature diplomacy and collaborative climate action.

About the IUCN World Conservation Congress:

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is one of the largest gatherings of nature conservation experts, leaders and decision-makers from government, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, business, and academia in the world. The event is the democratic forum for the global conservation community to express its views and decide and act on the latest in conservation science, practice and policy – shaping the global conservation and sustainable development agendas for decades to come. Congress is also one of the largest marketplaces for scientists, policy experts, business leaders and professionals from around the globe to share their experience, expertise, and latest research.

About MOCCAE:

Since its founding, the United Arab Emirates has prioritised agriculture and food security as fundamental elements of its environmental and development agenda. In 1972, the UAE established the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to promote and protect agricultural, livestock, and fisheries resources, thereby enhancing the nation's food security. In February 2006, the responsibilities of this ministry were transferred to the newly formed Ministry of Environment and Water, which assumed all its functions and was additionally tasked with the preservation and development of the UAE's natural environment. In February 2016, the ministry was renamed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment following a ministerial restructuring, reflecting the expansion of its mandate to include climate change-related responsibilities.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads the UAE's efforts in confronting climate change by promoting adaptation strategies, reducing emissions, and transforming key sectors in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Its goal is to achieve the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target while fulfilling the nation's international climate and environmental commitments.

Additionally, the Ministry fosters global partnerships and cooperation initiatives to advance collective climate and environmental action. The Ministry's vision is to fulfil the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy, positioning the UAE as the top nation in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. This goal is being pursued through the advancement of modern agriculture, support for farmers, optimised use of livestock and fisheries resources to enhance local food production, and the transition towards sustainable, climate-smart food systems. The Ministry advances climate and environmental sustainability in the UAE by developing innovative policies and legislation that promote the adoption of modern technologies across various related sectors.

The Ministry is actively working to protect biodiversity and conserve natural ecosystems by implementing the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, while also addressing land degradation by executing the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030. The Ministry is committed to strengthening biosecurity, promoting the circular economy, and fostering sustainable communities in the UAE. It also seeks to engage the business sector, private enterprises, and the wider community-including UAE nationals and residents-in advancing the nation's vision of a sustainable future for all.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About IUCN:

IUCN is a membership Union composed of both government and civil society organisations. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its more than 1,400 Member organisations and the input of more than 17,000 experts. IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.