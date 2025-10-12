Hainan FTP Promotion Conference Held In Hong Kong

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2025 – On the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), the Hainan FTP Promotion and Policy Interpretation Conference was organized at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Sept. 9th.

On Sept. 9th, enterprises from Hainan and Hong Kong signed agreements at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. (Photo credit: Wang Shen)

The event was hosted by the Hainan Provincial Government, aiming to enhance Hong Kong people's understanding of the policies and achievements of the Hainan FTP, as well as opportunities after the island-wide special customs operations start, thus building deeper ties between the two places.

Feng Fei, secretary of the Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee, stated at the conference that the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan FTP are both major national strategies, and that the interaction of the two is a driving force for building a new development pattern and facilitating domestic and international dual circulation. Hainan FTP plans to initiate island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18, 2025, signifying a new phase in the development of the Hainan FTP, Feng said, adding that Hainan seeks to deepen its collaboration with Hong Kong, harnessing their respective strengths to amplify their combined regional influence and outreach.

Algernon Yau, secretary for commerce and economic development of the HKSAR government, reaffirmed the commitment to fostering collaboration between Hong Kong and Hainan, pledging to fully leverage Hong Kong's strengths to promote coordinated development within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port. Yau also highlighted plans to attract international projects to Hainan and facilitate Hainan's investment in overseas markets, aiming to create mutually beneficial partnerships that contribute to China's high-quality development and economic dynamism.

Tang Hua, director of the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development, detailed Hainan's advantages, including its beautiful ecological environment, broad market reach, high degree of economic openness, and strong talent attraction. Tang noted that Hong Kong offers world-class technological R&D capabilities, robust financial services, and access to international talent, which provide essential support services to enterprises in Hainan.

The promotion event saw the signing of 12 agreements between Hainan and Hong Kong enterprises across various sectors, including cultural tourism, technology, and food processing. More than 400 participants attended the event.

According to the Department of Finance of Hainan Province, Hainan issued 5 billion yuan of offshore RMB local government bonds in Hong Kong on Sept. 11th, with maturities of 3, 5 and 10 years. The issuance comprises three tranches: 3-year sustainable development bonds, 5-year blue bonds and a 10-year aerospace-themed bond. Proceeds will primarily support marine conservation, social welfare and key scientific research and infrastructure projects in the aerospace sector.