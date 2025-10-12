QIB Sets New Record With AI In Finance Global Award And 16 Local And Regional Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has achieved a new milestone by winning 17 prestigious accolades at Global Finance's 2025 Digital Bank, AI & Innovation Awards reinforcing its leadership in innovation and digitization. At the ceremony held recently in London, QIB was honored as the Best Personalized Financial Advice Consumer Banking in the World in the Global AI in Finance Awards category, recognizing the bank's position at the forefront of AI-driven banking innovation in the region and beyond.

In the Consumer Banking category, QIB was celebrated as Most Innovative Digital Bank in Qatar and the Middle East, Best in lendingandBest Online Product Offerings in Qatar, affirming the bank's consistent efforts to boost customer engagement and satisfaction through exceptional service and pioneering digital solutions.

In the Corporate Banking category, QIB was recognised with multiple prestigious accolades at both the regional and local levels, being named the Best Mobile Banking App, Most Innovative Digital Bank, and Best Online/User Experience (UX) Portal in Qatar and the Middle East.

Bassel Gamal, QIB's Group CEO, commented on the Bank's achievements, stating:“We are happy to be recognized by Global Finance. These accolades mirror our efforts and commitment to investing in technology and innovation to provide secure, convenient, and customer-centric digital solutions. They also underscore QIB's leading role in shaping the future of digital banking in Qatar and beyond. On this occasion, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their continuous support, Qatar Central Bank for its ongoing encouragement of innovation and digital transformation, and each one of our team members for their exceptional performance and dedication.”