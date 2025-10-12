Luma Protocol Ushers In Hash-Power Anchored Defi 3.0 Era

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Luma Protocol, incubated by PopChain and Nivex, officially entered the market on 20 September 2025, positioning itself as a new architecture in decentralized finance that anchors value in computing power rather than speculative token mechanics. At midday UTC+8 the project launched its pre-sale and, within hours, issued the first mining rewards - signalling a shift from purely token-based incentives toward infrastructure-backed models.

The project's core proposition is that“Hash Power” - the computational capacity underlying blockchains - becomes a tangible, tradeable asset integrated into DeFi systems. Luma's model seeks to counterbalance what its promoters describe as the unsustainable cycles of token subsidies that have affected prior generations of DeFi protocols. Underpinning the system, Luma plans to merge capital, computational resource markets, and application layers in a closed-loop infrastructure.

PopChain contributes its identity and settlement capabilities, while Nivex offers liquidity, exchange infrastructure, and compliance support. This strategic alignment aims to deliver an ecosystem where value issuance, transaction execution, and mining resource distribution interlock. According to the announcement, the first mining rewards were disbursed at midnight UTC+8, immediately after launching the pre-sale.

Market reaction to the LUMA token has been volatile. On the MEXC exchange, LUMA traded with a 24-hour jump of 26 per cent, reflecting speculative interest. Yet the token's 7-day price variance is extremely steep, plunging nearly 99.97 per cent over the week, pointing to high risk and low liquidity stability. The circulating supply and full market capitalisation currently remain opaque.

Critics caution that the concept of tokenizing hash power is not without inherent risk. In the realm of blockchain security, high concentration of mining capacity has historically exposed smaller networks to attacks. The accessibility of mining power through services like NiceHash demonstrates how hash power can be rented and concentrated, creating vulnerability, especially for new entrants. At the same time, mainstream DeFi research underscores systemic risks emerging from leverage, protocol interdependence, and opacity in governance.

Luma's governance architecture is not fully detailed in public documentation, but the model will need to grapple with decentralised decision-making, hardware centralisation, and incentives for fair participation. Without sufficient safeguards, the protocol may face the same challenges of centralisation, collusion, or exploitability that have troubled other DeFi platforms.

For its part, Nivex has been scaling its ecosystem prior to Luma's debut. It recently launched a Web3 wallet integrated with PopChain, with plans to embed users into a flow from wallet to liquidity operations to settlement. This vertical integration may benefit Luma by driving demand for the infrastructure stack. Nivex also recently listed the POP/USDT trading pair, anchoring the POP ecosystem that underlies PopChain's social finance ambitions.

On the supply side, the broader mining industry's economics are under strain. Electricity, hardware depreciation, and operational costs continue to restrict profitable deployment of hash power. The Cambridge Digital Mining Report underscores that energy cost variance across geographies is a major barrier for expansion. Projects that seek to monetise compute power must navigate this cost differential.

