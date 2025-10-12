Abu Dhabi Taps Debt Markets With Dual-Tranche USD Bond Offer

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi is marketing a three-year and a 10-year US dollar Reg S/144A bond offering, aiming to capitalise on robust investor demand and reinforce its global funding outlook. The three-year tranche is pitched at approximately 40 basis points over US Treasuries, while the longer 10-year issue is offered at around 55 bps.

By mid-morning in Dubai, books had swelled past $10 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest, with slight tilt toward the 10-year line. The bonds will be senior, unsecured and rated AA/AA by S&P and Fitch, matching the issuer's prevailing Aa2/AA/AA credit standing. Listings are planned in both London and Abu Dhabi.

Investors see this transaction as a test of global appetite for Gulf sovereign credits amid a cautious backdrop of moderate US interest rates and evolving geopolitical risk. Despite volatility in energy prices and external debt markets, Abu Dhabi's strong fiscal and balance sheet metrics underpin confidence in its sovereign name. The credit ratings assigned reflect the emirate's resilient fiscal policy, substantial hydrocarbon reserves, and large sovereign wealth fund buffers.

Structurally, the Reg S/144A setup allows the issuer to access both non-US and US institutional investor pools. Regulation S permits offers outside the United States, while Rule 144A enables sales to qualified institutional buyers within the US, offering dual reach while maintaining issuance flexibility. The base offering circular explicitly restricts transfers and resales to be compliant with those regimes.

Observers note that the pricing levels-40 bps for three years and 55 bps for 10 years over Treasuries-are ambitious but not unprecedented within Gulf sovereign borrowing. Prior precedent includes a multi-tranche Abu Dhabi sovereign bond of $5 billion in April 2024, which achieved strong oversubscriptions and favourable pricing benchmarks. That deal underlined investor appetite for Gulf issuers with strong credit credentials.

Market participants closely monitor skew and order distribution between tenors. That the books are marginally skewed toward the 10-year suggests appetite for duration, perhaps reflecting yield scarcity in core markets. Should the order book widen further, the issuer may flex uncertainty concessions or tighten spreads modestly before final pricing. Co-ordinating banks are likely adjusting intermediate guidance as allocations firm.

Analysts flag that appetite for Gulf sovereign issuance is tempered by global headwinds: tighter US credit spreads, sticky inflation, and competition from other supranational and sovereign issuers. Some international investors may demand additional premium for regional or geopolitical exposures. Yet Abu Dhabi's entry with a dual-tranche issuance signals intent to extend its credit curve, deepen investor relationships, and enhance liquidity in its sovereign bonds.

The listings in London and Abu Dhabi are intended to enhance secondary market trading, improve visibility to European and global investors, and cement Abu Dhabi's status in global bond markets. The London listing, especially, provides access to a deep pool of international fixed income investors and a regulatory framework well understood by global asset managers.

