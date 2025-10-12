Kuwait Secures $11.25 Billion In Landmark Bond Return

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Kuwait has issued $11.25 billion in sovereign bonds split across three maturities, marking its first successful US dollar debt sale since 2017 and signalling a renewed re-entry into global capital markets. The offering drew strong investor demand, allowing the country to secure attractive pricing even as it seeks to diversify its funding amid mounting fiscal pressures.

The issuance comprised $3.25 billion in three-year bonds at 40 basis points over US Treasuries, $3 billion in five-year bonds also at 40 bps, and $5 billion in ten-year bonds at 50 bps. Order books reached as high as $28 billion-roughly 2.5 times oversubscribed-enabling Kuwait to tighten guidance from initial levels. Over two-thirds of the allocations went to investors outside the Middle East and North Africa, with significant participation from the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia.

Acting Finance Minister Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem described the deal as“historic”, citing that it reflects“global markets' confidence in Kuwait's financial strength, prudent policies, and solid reserves.” He added that this issuance reinforces Kuwait's reputation as a credible sovereign issuer while supporting the New Kuwait 2035 vision of economic transformation.

Analysts noted that the spreads achieved in this issuance are significantly tighter than Kuwait's inaugural dollar bond sale in 2017, underscoring market optimism about its credit metrics and macro outlook. Its low debt burden-currently less than 10 percent of GDP-offers the space for measured borrowing, even while the International Monetary Fund projects that the ratio may rise toward 25 percent by 2030 as deficits widen.

The path to this issuance was opened in March with the passage of a long-delayed public debt law, which raised the borrowing ceiling from KD 10 billion to KD 30 billion and permitted longer maturities. That law had been stalled for years due to clashes between the appointed government and the elected parliament; in response, the emir dissolved parliament for up to four years, clearing the way for reform.

Kuwait is the latest Gulf sovereign to take advantage of favourable global interest rates and strong investor appetite, joining others such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in tapping dollar markets to address fiscal gaps and finance diversification programmes.

While the bond sale delivers fresh funding, questions remain about Kuwait's strategy for deploying the proceeds. Its economy remains heavily dependent on hydrocarbon revenues, which accounted for nearly 90 percent of government income in the most recent fiscal year. Previous reporting indicates that proposed projects include infrastructure upgrades such as a new port and airport expansion, intended to generate non-oil revenue streams.

GlobalSource Partners had speculated earlier that Kuwait's general deficit could rise to between 7 and 8 percent of GDP in the current year, with this issuance expected to cover a large portion of the shortfall. The country has also tapped local debt markets, issuing about $5 billion in domestic bonds before turning to international markets.

