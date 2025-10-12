Cüzdan Unveils Paytabs-Backed Payment Orchestration Platform

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Baku, Azerbaijan - Cüzdan LLC has launched a nationwide payment orchestration platform built on the technology of PayTabs Group, aiming to streamline payments for merchants and consumers across Azerbaijan. The new infrastructure enables live pay-in and pay-out transactions and seeks to boost digital inclusion by offering enhanced speed, security and flexibility in payment processing.

The platform is designed to allow merchants to onboard quickly, route payments intelligently across multiple payment service providers, and offer consumers a broader choice of payment methods. Cüzdan says the system is live and integrated with the country's major acquiring banks. The partnership combines Cüzdan's local network in sectors such as retail, manufacturing and consumer finance with PayTabs' proprietary orchestration backbone.

Mustafa Baltacı, Chief Executive Officer of Cüzdan, described the launch as a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's shift toward a digital economy. He said the platform“serves the full spectrum of our economy - from neighbourhood shopkeepers to growing SMEs to major enterprises - with modern, secure payment solutions that drive growth and financial inclusion.” PayTabs' growth-and-development officer, Hany Soliman, added that the firm is“proud to power Cüzdan's payments journey” by supplying the technological architecture underpinning the rollout.

This launch marks PayTabs' entry into Azerbaijan, extending its operational footprint beyond the GCC, Levant, North Africa and Central Asia regions into the Caucasus. Abdulaziz Al Jouf, CEO and founder of PayTabs, affirmed that this“hallmark partnership” reinforces the group's goal to support digital transaction infrastructure across wider geographies.

Industry observers see this move as timely. Azerbaijan's economy is pushing to modernise its payments infrastructure, support small and medium enterprises in digital adoption, and reduce friction in cross-border and domestic e-commerce flows. The flexibility offered by orchestration platforms - which manage routing, fallback, reconciliation, fraud checks and settlement across multiple payment providers - is now viewed as essential in markets with fragmented banking and payments systems.

Yet challenges remain. Success will depend on how quickly local merchants adopt the platform, the reliability of the supporting payments infrastructure, and the alignment of regulatory oversight. Ensuring interoperability with regional and international payment rails will also be vital if Cüzdan aims to facilitate cross-border commerce.

