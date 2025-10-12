Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF Tops Its Entire Range In Profitability

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust has overtaken all other funds in its suite to become its most profitable exchange-traded product, generating approximately $244 million in fee revenue over the past year, analysts estimate. Its assets under management are approaching the $100 billion mark, driven by massive capital inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETF space.

IBIT has pulled in surging investor interest, with around $970 million flowing into it in a single trading session - the largest share of the $1.2 billion that U. S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively attracted that day. The fund now sits about $2.2 billion short of the $100 billion milestone, a level it is on track to cross more rapidly than any ETF in history.

That speed is notable: IBIT has amassed nearly $98–$100 billion in under 435 days, compared to Vanguard's flagship S&P 500 ETF, which required over 2,000 days to reach the same threshold. This acceleration reflects investor appetite for regulated, exchange-traded access to digital assets.

BlackRock's fee structure - currently 0.25% of AUM on IBIT - means that each incremental inflow directly boosts revenue. Analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have identified IBIT as now bringing in more income than long-established heavyweights in BlackRock's portfolio, such as the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF.

The inflow pattern underscores a broader shift. Since the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission authorised spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, the category has seen multiple single-day inflows exceeding $1 billion. In several past instances, such inflow spikes have coincided with short-term peaks in Bitcoin's price, raising questions among market watchers whether these are signs of a turning point.

See also CoinShares Moves on Bastion to Bulk Up Active Crypto Capabilities

Bitcoin itself has responded: it pushed past $125,000 this month, buoyed by demand for regulated crypto exposure and safe-haven demand amid macroeconomic pressures. This run-up in price further amplifies IBIT's appeal, because asset growth happens both through net inflows and valuation gains on its holdings.

BlackRock is also deepening its Bitcoin product strategy. It has filed to create a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, which would generate yield by selling covered call options on Bitcoin futures - a move aimed at appealing to yield-focused investors seeking regulated crypto exposure. BlackRock has avoided entering the altcoin ETF arena for now, focusing its efforts on Bitcoin-linked products where regulatory clarity is more established.

Still, the meteoric rise of IBIT carries risks. Fee compression remains a structural challenge across the ETF industry, and competitors are poised to launch rival crypto products. The volatility inherent in Bitcoin could reverse gains sharply. Moreover, regulatory shifts - whether through tax treatment, disclosure mandates, or limits on crypto exposure - could reshuffle the competitive landscape.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.