Trump Meme Coin ETF Gains DTCC Listing Status

A proposed ETF tracking the TRUMP meme coin has appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's system - an infrastructural step that signals intent, though it falls short of regulatory approval.

Canary Capital , which filed an S-1 registration with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the ETF, now sees its TRUMP Coin fund listed in DTCC systems alongside other altcoin ETF candidates . The DTCC listing enables clearing and settlement readiness should approval arrive.

Analysts view the development as a technical milestone. Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas observed that once a ticker appears on DTCC's eligibility file, it rarely retracts - underscoring the forward momentum for the product. Nonetheless, he and others caution that DTCC inclusion is procedural and does not guarantee SEC consent.

Canary's filing proposes that the ETF would offer exposure to the price dynamics of TRUMP token without requiring investors to self-custody the asset. To cover transaction costs inherent in the blockchain architecture , the filing permits the fund to hold up to 5 percent in Solana's native token SOL , although it will not treat SOL as a core investment.

The TRUMP coin is a Solana Program Library token whose market value hinges heavily on political sentiment, community engagement and volatility rather than fundamental utility. Critics have raised concerns about the blending of political interests with speculative finance, warning of conflicts of interest and reputational risks to the broader crypto ecosystem.

This development coincides with DTCC's addition of other altcoin ETFs - namely Fidelity's Solana ETF and Canary's XRP and Hedera funds - to its eligibility files. These moves have injected renewed optimism into altcoin ETF markets, though all such listings still await the SEC's green light.

Momentum for altcoin ETFs has accelerated since spot Bitcoin and Ethereum funds gained approval. Still, the SEC has kept other proposals on ice, deferring decisions and delaying rulings. The regulator's patience underscores the risk-management pressures it faces in balancing innovation and investor protection.

Canary's TRUMP ETF filing follows earlier efforts by Trump Media & Technology Group, which has sought SEC approval for a suite of thematic“Truth Social Funds” ETFs covering areas such as energy, infrastructure and American icons.

