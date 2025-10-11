Jon C. Day

Adjunct Principal Research Fellow, College of Science and Engineering, James Cook University

Jon had 39 years of professional experience as a protected area planner and manager, 28 years of which were involved in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Jon's professional career commenced in national parks (1975-86) before he joined the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) in 1986. For the following 28 years, Jon was involved in many aspects of planning and managing the Great Barrier Reef (GBR), including seven years in field management and 16 years as a GBRMPA Director.

As a GBRMPA Director, his responsibilities included biodiversity conservation, park planning, heritage (particularly World Heritage), Indigenous Partnerships, the GBR rezoning and commencing the first GBR Outlook Report. The highlight of Jon's career was his role in commencing and coordinating the Representative Areas Program (RAP), the major rezoning program undertaken for the entire Great Barrier Reef between 1998-2004. For his efforts with the RAP/rezoning, Jon was awarded an Australian Public Service Medal (PSM) and a Smithsonian-Queensland Fellowship. Jon retired in 2014 to undertake a post-career PhD at James Cook University, which he completed in 2020.

Jon has been heavily involved in World Heritage matters since 1999; between 2007-11 he was one of Australia's three formal appointees to serve on the World Heritage Committee. Jon is a co-developer (with his JCU colleague, Scott Heron), of the Climate Vulnerability Index, a rapid and systematic assessment tool that has now been applied in all types of World Heritage areas.

Jon has 100+ peer-reviewed publications including being an author of 21 book chapters or books (including the 'Guidelines for applying the IUCN Protected Area Management Categories to Marine Protected Areas' and 'Large Scale MPAs – Guidelines for Design & Management').



2021–present Adjunct Principal Research Fellow, James Cook University

2014–2020 Post-career PhD, James Cook University

1998–2014 Director (of various sections), GBRMPA

1990–1997 Regional Manager/Area Manager, QPWS

1986–1990 Park Management Officer/Planner, GBRMPA

1984–1985 Senior Planner, Victorian National Parks Service

1980–1984 Park Ranger, Kakadu NP, NT 1975–1979 Investigations Officer/Research Officer, Vic NPS/Land Conservation Council



2021 James Cook University, Ph. D. 1975 UNE, B. Nat Res (Hons)



WCPA/IUCN ICOMOS

(Australian) Public Service Medal (PSM)