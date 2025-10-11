WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Five Best Street Fights From The History Books

From the brutal Triple H vs Cactus Jack brawl to the epic showdown of Hulk Hogan vs Vince McMahon, WWE has delivered some of the most intense and unforgettable street fight matches in history, filled with blood, chaos, and sheer spectacle.

The Triple H vs. Cactus Jack Street Fight at the 2000 Royal Rumble is considered one of the most brutal and iconic matches in WWE history. Held on January 23, 2000, at Madison Square Garden, the match featured intense rivalry between Triple H and Mick Foley, performing as his hardcore alter ego, Cactus Jack. The contest included the use of various weapons, such as a barbed wire-wrapped two-by-four, steel steps, and a bag of thumbtacks, creating harrowing moments for both competitors. The match also saw interference from The Rock, who struck Triple H with a chair, allowing Cactus Jack to perform a piledriver through the announce table. Despite the chaos, Triple H ultimately secured victory with a Pedigree onto the thumbtacks, retaining his WWF Championship. The brutality left both wrestlers bloodied and battered, with backstage footage later showing the toll the match took. This Street Fight not only elevated Triple H as a top-tier performer but also cemented Cactus Jack's legacy as one of WWE's most hardcore wrestlers, making it a defining moment of the Attitude Era that combined storytelling with extreme physicality.

The Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon Street Fight at WWF King of the Ring 2001 is remembered as one of the most intense and dangerous matches in WWE history. Held on June 24, 2001, at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the bout featured Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle facing Shane McMahon, the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, in a no-holds-barred contest. The match was marked by extreme physicality and high-risk maneuvers, including a notorious moment where Angle attempted to suplex McMahon through a glass panel on the entrance stage. The panel, intended to break easily, did not shatter on the first attempt, causing McMahon to hit the concrete floor head-first, resulting in a serious injury. Despite this, both competitors continued delivering punishing moves, culminating in Angle performing an Angle Slam from the top rope to secure the victory. The crowd gave a standing ovation, recognizing the bravery and resilience of both men. This match remains a defining moment in WWE history, showcasing the physical limits wrestlers endure and the extreme risks taken to entertain fans.

At WrestleMania XIX on March 30, 2003, Hulk Hogan faced Vince McMahon in a highly anticipated and emotionally charged Street Fight, billed as“20 Years in the Making.” Held at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, the match stemmed from a heated rivalry that began at the No Way Out pay-per-view, where McMahon interfered in Hogan's match against The Rock, declaring that“Hulkamania is dead” and challenging Hogan to a brutal showdown. The storyline intensified when McMahon attacked Hogan during a contract signing, causing him to bleed and forcing him to sign the match contract with his own blood. The Street Fight itself was a no-holds-barred contest, featuring intense physicality and high-risk maneuvers. Both competitors bled during the match, adding to its brutal realism. Despite being in his 50s, Hogan displayed remarkable resilience and charisma, ultimately securing victory by delivering three leg drops to McMahon, forcing him to retreat. This match is remembered not for technical wrestling, but for its storytelling and spectacle. It symbolized the culmination of a long-standing rivalry, showcased the larger-than-life personas of both men, and reinforced Hogan's enduring appeal, while marking one of the few high-profile losses for Vince McMahon in his in-ring career.

At WrestleMania X-Seven on April 1, 2001, a dramatic confrontation unfolded as Shane McMahon faced his father, Vince McMahon, in a brutal street fight that left the audience on edge. The feud, fueled by Vince's storyline affair with Trish Stratus and the resulting family tensions, set the stage for a highly personal and intense clash. The match, overseen by Mick Foley as special referee, included several daring and dangerous moments, most notably when Shane was suplexed through a glass panel that initially refused to break, causing him to crash onto the concrete. Despite the injury, Shane pressed on, showing incredible courage. The bout reached its emotional peak when Linda McMahon, previously incapacitated at ringside, intervened to assist Shane, allowing him to deliver a coast-to-coast dropkick onto Vince and secure the victory. Remembered for its high-risk action, compelling storytelling, and real-life family drama, this street fight remains one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

The Hollywood Backlot Brawl at WrestleMania XII on March 31, 1996, between Roddy Piper and Goldust is remembered as one of WWE's most unique and intense encounters. Originally planned as a Miami Street Fight involving Goldust and Razor Ramon, the match was altered due to Scott Hall's departure from WWE, with Piper stepping in as Goldust's opponent. The bout was transformed into a cinematic-style street fight that began in a parking lot and concluded inside the arena, blending storytelling with live-action wrestling. The rivalry was highly personal, contrasting Goldust's provocative, androgynous persona with Piper's traditional machismo, creating a mix of psychological tension and physical confrontation. The match was physically demanding: Goldust suffered a concussion, while Piper broke his hand and injured his knee, despite WWE rules against blood. The Hollywood Backlot Brawl is considered groundbreaking for combining cinematic elements with wrestling, and though its unconventional style drew mixed reactions, it remains a memorable and daring moment in WrestleMania history.