Xplore Crypto, Trade With Trust. XT Exchange X Tradingview Shape The Future Of Intelligent Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset exchange XT Exchange announced that it has officially completed its data integration with TradingView, one of the world's most popular charting and trading analysis platforms. The partnership allows global traders to access XT Exchange's real-time perpetual and futures market data directly on TradingView, combining advanced visualization tools with a seamless analytical experience.

This milestone represents more than just a technical enhancement - it is a key step in XT Exchange's ongoing mission to“Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust,” and underscores the company's commitment to expanding its professional and global footprint in the evolving digital asset landscape.

From Data to Insight: Empowering Smarter Trading Decisions

With more than 50 million active investors worldwide, TradingView has become the go-to platform for traders seeking in-depth market analysis and strategy development. Through this integration, XT Exchange's derivatives data is now fully available on TradingView, allowing users to monitor real-time prices, volume, and market movements without leaving the platform.

From minute-level to yearly chart intervals, users can now leverage hundreds of technical indicators, drawing tools, and customizable layouts to analyze XT Exchange markets directly within TradingView. This integration ensures that all XT data streams remain fully synchronized with TradingView's high-precision chart engine, giving traders a clear edge in identifying market trends and entry points.

By bridging real-time exchange data with world-class analytical tools, XT Exchange is making professional-grade insights accessible to every trader - from retail users to institutional participants - creating a more transparent and data-driven trading experience.

Building an Open Ecosystem for a Global Market

Since its founding in 2018, XT Exchange has remained committed to making crypto trading simpler, safer, and more reliable. Today, the exchange serves more than 7.8 million registered users across multiple countries and regions, reinforcing its position as one of the industry's fastest-growing global platforms.

The data integration with TradingView marks another major step toward building an open, interoperable trading ecosystem. Users can now access XT Exchange's real-time market data, including price, volume, and depth information, directly from TradingView's web and mobile platforms. By simply searching for a trading pair (such as BTCUSDT) and selecting as the data source, users can visualize and track live price movements instantly.

This collaboration enhances XT Exchange's data accessibility and brand visibility, reflecting its ongoing investment in openness, transparency, and continuous product innovation. Looking ahead, both teams plan to expand the scope of integration to include trading execution, order management, and strategy sharing - paving the way for a fully connected trading experience.

From Functional Upgrade to User Experience Breakthrough

XT Exchange's integration with TradingView is designed not only to improve technical connectivity but also to elevate user experience. In fast-changing markets, traders need timely data and intuitive analysis tools to stay ahead. By combining XT's deep liquidity with TradingView's global charting infrastructure, the partnership enables users to engage in advanced market analysis with greater ease and precision.

This collaboration reflects XT Exchange's long-term vision of“Open Collaboration and Technological Empowerment.” By integrating with globally recognized platforms like TradingView, XT is improving data accessibility and setting a higher industry standard for transparency and professionalism. The company remains focused on optimizing its core products, strengthening ecosystem connectivity, and empowering users through advanced analytics and educational resources.

Looking Ahead: Intelligent, Global, and User-Driven

As part of its global strategy, XT Exchange will continue to expand its product offerings by introducing AI-powered analytics, quantitative trading tools, and enhanced multi-language support for users across different regions. The exchange also plans to deepen collaboration with leading global data and trading platforms to build a smart, interconnected, and trusted digital finance ecosystem.

The TradingView integration stands as another milestone in XT Exchange's brand evolution, following its recent platform upgrade and UI/UX overhaul. It highlights the company's sustained investment in innovation and user-centric design, as well as its forward-looking role in shaping the next phase of global digital trading infrastructure.

About XT Exchange

Founded in 2018, XT Exchange now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 1,000+ high-quality tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs. XT Exchange crypto exchang supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot tradin , margin tradin , and futures tradin together with an aggregated NFT marketplac . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

About TradingView

TradingView is one of the world's leading financial charting and market analysis platforms, trusted by more than 50 million registered users globally. Its powerful charting engine and customizable scripting system (Pine Script) enable multi-asset analysis and strategy testing, covering equities, forex, futures, and crypto markets.

To experience XT Exchange's integrated real-time data on TradingView, visit , search for your preferred trading pair (e.g., BTCUSDT), and select as the data source to explore live market trends.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at