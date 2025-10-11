Jessica Beaudette
-
Visiting Scholar, Center for Biodiversity Outcomes,
Arizona State University
Jessica (J.A.) Beaudette is a visting scholar and Postdoctoral Fellow in Conservation Science and Environmental Humanities. At ASU, she served as Research Associate at the Center for Biodiversity Outcomes, and is currently a visiting scholar at ASU's Conservation Innovation Lab. Beaudette is also a Postdoctoral Fellow for Dalhousie University (Halifax, Nova Scotia) as part of WEFT - Weaving Expertise for Transformation - which aims to transform adaptations to social-ecological climate change trajectories, a project within the $3.97M project Transforming Climate Action. Her work also explores how contemplative practices (mindfulness) can assist scientific and everyday communities responding to environmental challenges. Educational interests include: conservation science, cultural anthropology, philosophy (ethics), contemplative studies, Indigenous ecologies (Africa, North America, New Zealand, South America), Religions of the World, environmental ethics, science and technology.Experience
-
–present
Visiting Scholar, Center for Biodiversity Outcomes, Arizona State University
