403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian FM says ties with Lebanon have chance to turn around
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Friday that there is a significant opportunity to reshape Syria’s relationship with Lebanon, shifting it from past security tensions toward a constructive political and economic partnership, according to reports.
Al-Shaibani’s arrival in Beirut marked the first visit to Lebanon by a member of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s Cabinet.
“There is a historic opportunity to turn the relationship between Syria and Lebanon from a tense security relationship in the past into a political and economic partnership that benefits both the Syrian and Lebanese peoples,” he said during a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji.
He underlined Syria’s commitment to moving beyond the difficulties of the past and strengthening relations with Lebanon through mutual respect and shared national interests.
“This visit comes under the direction of President Ahmad al-Sharaa to affirm the depth of relations between the two countries and to embody the new Syria’s orientation based on mutual respect,” al-Shaibani added.
He stated that Syria is now entering a phase of “recovery and reconstruction,” emphasizing that future political relations will be built on the principles of cooperation, sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of neighboring nations.
Al-Shaibani also expressed gratitude to Lebanon for its role in hosting Syrian refugees over the years despite facing its own economic challenges.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Raji described the moment as a turning point, saying a “new page has been opened between Lebanon and Syria, and we hope it will be an auspicious beginning.”
Al-Shaibani’s arrival in Beirut marked the first visit to Lebanon by a member of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s Cabinet.
“There is a historic opportunity to turn the relationship between Syria and Lebanon from a tense security relationship in the past into a political and economic partnership that benefits both the Syrian and Lebanese peoples,” he said during a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji.
He underlined Syria’s commitment to moving beyond the difficulties of the past and strengthening relations with Lebanon through mutual respect and shared national interests.
“This visit comes under the direction of President Ahmad al-Sharaa to affirm the depth of relations between the two countries and to embody the new Syria’s orientation based on mutual respect,” al-Shaibani added.
He stated that Syria is now entering a phase of “recovery and reconstruction,” emphasizing that future political relations will be built on the principles of cooperation, sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of neighboring nations.
Al-Shaibani also expressed gratitude to Lebanon for its role in hosting Syrian refugees over the years despite facing its own economic challenges.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Raji described the moment as a turning point, saying a “new page has been opened between Lebanon and Syria, and we hope it will be an auspicious beginning.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment