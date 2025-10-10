Imram: How To Begin Journey Of Self-Development Berlin, 2025

Imram, Master of Kriya Yoga, has been sharing his profound knowledge and unique self-development techniques for more than twenty years. Rooted in both ancient spiritual wisdom and modern scientific understanding, his seminars, retreats, and lectures unite people from all around the world his deep experience and compassionate guidance, Imram helps others cultivate well-being, inner confidence, and peace of mind. The essence of the Kriya method lies in concentration - the conscious mastery of one's own reality.

In addition to being a teacher, Imram is also a composer, performer, and musician, known for his inspiring musical works and concerts held in many countries.







Understanding the Beginning of the Path

At the very start of our journey toward self-development, clarity of intention is essential. One must understand why they walk this path and what their true purpose is. Many people set goals on their spiritual journey, yet their inner feelings often contradict their outer intentions. This creates internal conflict.

“You need to understand your greater purpose.” - Imram

When taking the first steps toward Self-realisation, it is important to study the materials of the chosen spiritual discipline - to know what the practice is truly about. The goal is not the acquisition of mystical powers or social success, but rather the inner well-being that naturally unfolds through spiritual growth. To progress, one must clearly understand the direction of the path and what lies ahead.







Letting Go of Unhelpful Habits

The process of self-development inevitably requires renouncing harmful habits. Even if you feel it's difficult, the opportunity to transform is always available. By focusing on what truly matters, you awaken your willpower and refine yourself step by step.

If your goal is important to you, it becomes necessary to let go of anything that stands in the way. Every serious spiritual practice begins with purification - of body, mind, and energy. Developing the body's bioenergetic system helps create balance and readiness for higher practices.

The Eight Limbs of Yoga

Yoga consists of eight essential stages, or limbs: yama, niyama, asana (also known as vyayama), pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana, and samadhi.

Those who have mastered the first few - self-discipline, ethical conduct, and physical balance - can move toward pratyahara, or control of the senses. However, if one still struggles with habits or attachments, then the work should continue on the earlier stages, strengthening the foundation before advancing further.

In Kriya Yoga, preparation begins right from the first step. Practising Kriya consciously allows you to harmonize many levels of awareness at once Pranayama cultivates detachment, awakening the power of the Spirit and the will to act. This transformation happens gradually - yet remarkably fast for those who practise with sincerity.

On Reading and Learning from Masters

Reading spiritual literature and seeking guidance from realized Masters are invaluable parts of the path. Once you have chosen a spiritual direction, it is wise to meet with a teacher to ask questions and clarify your next steps.

Imram advises studying the works of realized Masters, whose words carry the vibration of experience students of Kriya Yoga, these include the writings of Paramahansa Yogananda, Sri Yukteswar, and Marshall Govindan, as well as Sri Aurobindo and Sathya Sai Baba.

“The books of realized Masters are most essential,” - says Imram.“Those who have attained realization convey the Truth in a pure, accessible way, understandable to people of our time. Others may be interesting to learn from, but the example of those who have reached the ultimate state is what truly guides us.”

The Imram Kriya Seminar:“6 Steps to Self-Realisation”

On November 22–23, 2025, Imram will hold the seminar“6 Steps to Self-Realisation” in Berlin, where he will share authentic Kriya Yoga techniques - uniting ancient spiritual tradition with a modern, scientific approach.

This two-day training will introduce participants to the foundations of concentration and meditation, while providing a practical system of Kriya techniques, including energizing physical exercises and both basic and advanced pranayamapractices. Throughout the seminar, Imram and his wife Khadija will offer detailed explanations, personal guidance, and all the tools needed for a successful, ongoing practice.







Benefits of Regular Kriya Practice

Consistent practice of Kriya Yoga helps to:



reduce anxiety and stress

manage information overload

improve overall well-being and mood

enhance focus and productivity

support better sleep cultivate harmony, clarity, and inner calm

Kriya Yoga is suitable for everyone - no matter the level of physical fitness. There are no complex postures required, and meditation can even be done while sitting on a chair.

Regular practice not only improves physical health but also gently transforms one's inner world - helping to develop awareness, balance, and a deeper sense of connection to life.







Join the Path

The scientific meditation techniques taught by Imram are rooted in ancient yogic wisdom - practical tools for conscious self-development and spiritual awakening.

The upcoming seminar will take place in Berlin on November 22–23, 2025.

For more information and to register, please visit: Seminar Imram Kriya Berlin 2025 | Imram Kriya in Germany

Wishing you clarity, strength, and success on your spiritual journey.