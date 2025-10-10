Apex Junk Removal Expands Services Following Strong Launch With Apex Demolition

MENAFN - GetNews)



Apex Junk Removal, a Montreal-based junk removal company, proudly announces its next chapter of growth after its successful launch alongside Apex Demolition. The company offers fast, affordable, and eco-friendly junk hauling for homes, businesses, and construction sites, with a focus on recycling, donations, and community impact.

Montreal, Quebec - October 10, 2025 - Following the successful joint introduction of Apex Demolition and Apex Junk Removal earlier this year, Apex Junk Removal is proud to announce its next chapter of growth as a trusted, full-service junk removal provider.

The company was initially launched alongside Apex Demolition to highlight its complementary role in site cleanouts, debris removal, and eco-friendly disposal. Today, Apex Junk Removal continues to build on that foundation-offering professional, affordable, and reliable junk removal services for residential, commercial, and construction customers.

“Our first press release showcased the synergy between demolition and junk removal,” said the owner of Apex Junk Removal.“Now, we're proud to stand on our own, helping customers clear clutter, reclaim space, and responsibly dispose of unwanted materials.”

Comprehensive Services with a Community Focus

Apex Junk Removal Services Montreal provides a wide range of services, including:

Residential cleanouts (garages, attics, basements, estates)

Office and commercial junk hauling

Construction and renovation debris removal

Eco-conscious recycling and donation partnerships

With same-day or next-day service available, Apex Junk Removal prioritizes customer convenience and environmental responsibility. Items are sorted for donation and recycling whenever possible to minimize landfill waste and give back to the community.

Building on Momentum

After the success of Apex Demolition 's recent projects, the company is proud to see Apex Junk Removal growing into a trusted local brand of its own. Customers across Montreal and the surrounding Quebec region can now count on Apex Junk Removal as a dedicated solution for fast, efficient, and affordable hauling.

“Our mission is simple: to make junk removal stress-free while doing good for the environment and our community,” added the owner.

About Apex Junk Removal

Apex Junk Removal is a professional junk hauling company dedicated to providing fast, affordable, and eco-friendly removal services for homes, businesses, and construction sites. With a focus on recycling, donations, and responsible disposal, Apex Junk Removal helps customers clear space while keeping sustainability at the core of its operations.