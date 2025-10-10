403
K-12 Schools Nationwide Adopt Nugerm's Nukase Lockable Phone Case
EINPresswire/ -- NuGerm, an educational technology company, announced that its award-winning lockable phone case, the NuKase, is being adopted by school districts across the United States to comply with new cellphone-restriction laws and promote distraction-free classrooms.
The NuKase is a portable, tamper-resistant phone case that locks magnetically during school hours, allowing students to keep their phones with them—yet fully inaccessible—throughout the day. At dismissal, students unlock the cases using a staff-monitored secure magnetic station.
“Before the NuKase, our staff spent precious classroom time managing student phones, which often created conflicts between teachers and students. Now we have a system that respects student property, simplifies enforcement, and actually works,” said Angela Ramirez, Assistant Principal at Eastview Middle School. “Students keep their phones, and teachers finally have their classrooms back.”
A Modern Approach to Phone-Free Learning
Districts nationwide are deploying the NuKase to meet growing state-level mandates on student phone use. States such as Florida, California, Texas, and New York have recently advanced or implemented campus-wide cellphone restrictions—creating demand for solutions that balance safety, accountability, and student independence.
Unlike traditional collection methods or pouch systems, the NuKase empowers students to carry their locked phones while keeping them inaccessible during class, eliminating the need for bins, office storage, or staff handling.
Key features include:
- Tamper-resistant and shatterproof polycarbonate design
- Compatible with backpacks and lockers
- Secure from first bell to last
- Scalable for individual classrooms or district-wide rollouts
Proven Results and Recognition
Several large districts have rolled out NuKase across entire grade levels, while others are piloting it in high-distraction classrooms and during standardized testing. Early results show reduced behavioral incidents and improved student engagement.
NuKase was recently named a Top EdTech Product for 2025 by FETC and District Administration Magazine, recognizing its innovative contribution to campus technology and student safety.
About NuGerm
NuGerm is a Florida-based educational innovation company dedicated to helping schools reduce distractions and improve student engagement through technology. Its flagship product, the NuKase, provides a practical and scalable solution to classroom phone management for schools of every size.
Schools can schedule a video demonstration or request a free evaluation sample at .
