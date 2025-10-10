Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai: World Crypto Leaders Gather For The 15Th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon's Exclusive Performance

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The- one of the world's largest events dedicated to cryptocurrencies, Web3, and mining - will take place on, in Dubai.

More than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries are expected, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and top blockchain companies.







Leading Figures from Across the Industry

The forum will feature key figures shaping the the global crypto market:







Reeve Collins - Co-Founder of Tether & Chairman of ReserveOne



Rajat Sakhuja - Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard



Justin Sun - Founder of TRON & Advisor at HTX



Alice Liu - Research Lead at CoinMarketCap



Omar Elassar - Managing Director at Animoca Brands



Eowyn Chen - CEO at Trust Wallet



Andrei Grachev - Managing Partner at DWF Labs



Kostas Chalkias - Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui)



Sergej Kunz - Co-Founder of 1inch



Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Listing & Jets



Luke Judges - Partnerships Director at Ripple



Akshay Dalal - Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud



Damu Winston - Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon



Alicia Kao - Managing Director at KuCoin



Lennix Lai - Chief Commercial Officer at OKX



Charles d'Haussy - CEO at dYdX



Yosuke Yoshida - Co-CEO at EMURGO and many others.

Over 200 speakers will deliver insights into the upcoming Bull Run, DeFi expansion, RWA tokenization, and regulatory developments.

The Largest Industry Expo

The expo zone will feature more than 200 booths from top industry players, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers , showcasing the most advanced blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.

Official AfterParty with Akon and Blockchain Life Week

The event will culminate with the official all-inclusive AfterParty at Soho Garden DXB , headlined by global superstar Akon , performing live hits such as“Smack That” and“Right Now (Na Na Na)”.

Traditionally, the celebration continues throughout Blockchain Life Week - a series of side events, including yacht meetups, side events, and VIP gatherings uniting the global crypto community across Dubai.



Purchase tickets now with 10% off using promo code zexpr at blockchain-lif