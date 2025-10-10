Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai: World Crypto Leaders Gather For The 15Th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon's Exclusive Performance
More than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries are expected, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and top blockchain companies.
Leading Figures from Across the Industry
The forum will feature key figures shaping the the global crypto market:
Reeve Collins - Co-Founder of Tether & Chairman of ReserveOne
Rajat Sakhuja - Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard
Justin Sun - Founder of TRON & Advisor at HTX
Alice Liu - Research Lead at CoinMarketCap
Omar Elassar - Managing Director at Animoca Brands
Eowyn Chen - CEO at Trust Wallet
Andrei Grachev - Managing Partner at DWF Labs
Kostas Chalkias - Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui)
Sergej Kunz - Co-Founder of 1inch
Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Listing & Jets
Luke Judges - Partnerships Director at Ripple
Akshay Dalal - Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud
Damu Winston - Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon
Alicia Kao - Managing Director at KuCoin
Lennix Lai - Chief Commercial Officer at OKX
Charles d'Haussy - CEO at dYdX
Yosuke Yoshida - Co-CEO at EMURGO
and many others.
Over 200 speakers will deliver insights into the upcoming Bull Run, DeFi expansion, RWA tokenization, and regulatory developments.
The Largest Industry Expo
The expo zone will feature more than 200 booths from top industry players, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers , showcasing the most advanced blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.
Official AfterParty with Akon and Blockchain Life Week
The event will culminate with the official all-inclusive AfterParty at Soho Garden DXB , headlined by global superstar Akon , performing live hits such as“Smack That” and“Right Now (Na Na Na)”.
Traditionally, the celebration continues throughout Blockchain Life Week - a series of side events, including yacht meetups, side events, and VIP gatherings uniting the global crypto community across Dubai.
