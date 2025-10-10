Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai: World Crypto Leaders Gather For The 15Th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon's Exclusive Performance

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 10th October 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , The 15th Anniversary Blockchain Life Forum - one of the world's largest events dedicated to cryptocurrencies, Web3, and mining - will take place on October 28–29, 2025 , in Dubai.

More than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries are expected, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and top blockchain companies.



Leading Figures from Across the Industry

The forum will feature key figures shaping the the global crypto market:

    • Reeve Collins - Co-Founder of Tether & Chairman of ReserveOne

    • Rajat Sakhuja - Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard

    • Justin Sun - Founder of TRON & Advisor at HTX

    • Alice Liu - Research Lead at CoinMarketCap

    • Omar Elassar - Managing Director at Animoca Brands

    • Eowyn Chen - CEO at Trust Wallet

    • Andrei Grachev - Managing Partner at DWF Labs

    • Kostas Chalkias - Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui)

    • Sergej Kunz - Co-Founder of 1inch

    • Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Listing & Jets

    • Luke Judges - Partnerships Director at Ripple

    • Akshay Dalal - Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud

    • Damu Winston - Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon

    • Alicia Kao - Managing Director at KuCoin

    • Lennix Lai - Chief Commercial Officer at OKX

    • Charles d'Haussy - CEO at dYdX

    • Yosuke Yoshida - Co-CEO at EMURGO

    • and many others.

Over 200 speakers will deliver insights into the upcoming Bull Run, DeFi expansion, RWA tokenization, and regulatory developments.

The Largest Industry Expo

The expo zone will feature more than 200 booths from top industry players, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers , showcasing the most advanced blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.

Official AfterParty with Akon and Blockchain Life Week

The event will culminate with the official all-inclusive AfterParty at Soho Garden DXB , headlined by global superstar Akon , performing live hits such as“Smack That” and“Right Now (Na Na Na)”.

Traditionally, the celebration continues throughout Blockchain Life Week - a series of side events, including yacht meetups, side events, and VIP gatherings uniting the global crypto community across Dubai.

Purchase tickets now with 10% off using promo code zexpr at blockchain-lif

