Arab Parliament Urges International Partnership To End Conflicts, Terrorism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 10 (Petra) – The Arab Parliament called on the international community on Friday to form a partnership to resolve conflicts and disputes, warning that armed conflicts create a fertile ground for the resurgence of terrorist organisations.Speaking at a parliamentary conference on counter-terrorism in Istanbul organised by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in cooperation with the Qatari Shura Council Arab Parliament member MP Salah Abu Shalabi said that terrorist groups thrive in environments marked by security and institutional collapse.He added that these conditions allow them to expand their influence, recruit fighters and forge alliances with organised crime networks, leading to an influx of foreign terrorist fighters and escalating threats to both regional and international security.Abu Shalabi highlighted that foreign interference in regional conflicts, particularly in the Arab world, remains a major driver of terrorism.He criticised external actors for exploiting instability by financing and arming specific factions, which further inflames conflicts and enables the spread of terrorism.He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's stance that lasting peace in the Arab region can only be achieved through Arab-led solutions rooted in national dialogue and internal reconciliation free from foreign interference.Abu Shalabi noted that the fight against terrorism in conflict zones is not solely a security issue. It is a shared political, moral and developmental responsibility that requires the international community to engage in sincere partnership with the region's people to build a stable, secure and terrorism-free future.