Pressence 360 To Publish Articles In New Zealand And Australian Media

“When an agent is featured in trusted New Zealand and Australian outlets and clients can see verified success, credibility becomes instant - and the choice is obvious,” says Austin Clark, Co-Founder of Pressence 360 Clark, Co-Founder of Pressence 360, announces that the agency can now publish press articles across major New Zealand and Australian media outlets, helping real estate professionals showcase their achievements, build authority, and gain trust with potential clients before even meeting them.

Pressence 360, co-founded by Austin Clark and Soumadeep Mondal , has officially gained the ability to publish articles across top New Zealand and Australian media outlets , including NZ Herald, Stuff, TVNZ, and leading Australian publications.

This licensing milestone provides real estate agents and business professionals with direct access to trusted media platforms, enabling them to showcase their achievements, sales results, and professional expertise where clients are already looking.

“In today's competitive real estate market, first impressions happen online,” said Austin Clark , Co-Founder of Pressence 360.“Potential clients often Google agents before making a decision. By placing verified stories in top media outlets, we make credibility instantly visible - and that can make the difference between winning or losing a client.”

Pressence 360 focuses exclusively on strategic media placement , not social media noise or viral campaigns. This ensures that every article highlights the agent's accomplishments, builds professional authority, and generates trust. For example, when clients see an agent featured in respected outlets across New Zealand and Australia , it demonstrates proven results rather than self-promotional claims.

The benefits are clear:



Instant credibility: Verified media features show clients that an agent has a proven track record.

Authority in the market: Agents are positioned as leaders in their area, making them the obvious choice over competitors.

Greater client confidence: When clients can read about real transactions and achievements, they trust the agent before even meeting. Digital proof of success: Articles in top-tier outlets act as long-term online reputation assets, indexed by Google and other search engines.

“With this capability, our clients' stories appear where it matters most - in credible, high-traffic publications that potential clients already trust,” added Clark.“It's not just about exposure; it's about creating a foundation of authority that drives business.”

By expanding media access across New Zealand and Australia , Pressence 360 ensures agents gain measurable advantages in competitive markets, helping them stand out and attract high-value clients.