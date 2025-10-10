Impact Church Reynoldsburg Launches“Ignite” Youth Program For Preteens And Teens In Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, And Pickerington

Reynoldsburg, Ohio - October 10, 2025 - Impact Church Reynoldsburg, a non-denominational church in Reynoldsburg , has announced the launch of a new weekly youth group and student ministry called Ignite, designed to serve young people ages 10–17 in Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, and Pickerington. Beginning this Sunday evening, Ignite will offer a free community gathering that combines fellowship, games, food, and age-appropriate Bible teaching.

The program will take place on Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Impact Church, located at 142 Rolen Road SW in Reynoldsburg. Ignite is structured to provide both social and spiritual opportunities, giving youth a safe and welcoming space to connect, learn, and grow together.

Each session will include food such as pizza and nachos, interactive games like dodgeball and“ships and sailors,” and a short Bible lesson tailored to preteens and teens. The church plans to rotate activities and menu items weekly to keep the experience engaging and dynamic.

Ignite stands out among local youth ministries because of its format and commitment to community building. Unlike many youth ministry programs that meet briefly or focus solely on teaching, Ignite gathers for a full two-hour session every week, providing students with a complete evening experience. Each week includes a shared meal, high-energy games, and time for group Bible study and discussion-allowing teens to form real friendships and explore faith in a relaxed, relational setting.

Impact Church emphasizes that Ignite is free and open to the public, with no cost or church membership required.

“We want to create a space where young people feel known, valued, and challenged in a fun environment,” said Jeremy Harper, pastor of Impact Church Reynoldsburg.“Ignite is designed to help teens form meaningful friendships, explore spiritual questions, and simply enjoy a good time together.”

As a youth ministry in Reynoldsburg , Ignite aims to nurture both personal and spiritual development among students, encouraging them to discover purpose, practice teamwork, and build confidence in a supportive environment. The program also includes small incentives-such as candy rewards or recognition-for youth who invite friends, fostering inclusion and peer connection.

Addressing a Community Need

The Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, and Pickerington areas have limited after-school and weekend options for middle- and high-school students. Ignite seeks to help fill that gap by offering a safe, structured, and welcoming youth group environment for local youth. As the program develops, Impact Church plans to gather feedback from participants and families to continually refine and expand the student ministry experience.

How to Get Involved

Youth ages 10–17 and their parents can learn more or plan their visit (register) atimpactchurchreynoldsburg/ignite-youth-program, or attend any Sunday evening session.

About Impact Church Reynoldsburg

Impact Church Reynoldsburg is a non denominational Christian church committed to helping people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference in their community. Through weekly worship services, small groups, outreach programs, and a growing youth ministry, Impact Church seeks to serve the Reynoldsburg area and surrounding communities with compassion, authenticity, and hope.