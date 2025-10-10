Dubai Safari Park To Re-Open For 7Th Season How To Win Free Tickets

Dubai Safari Park will reopen to the public on October 14 for its seventh season, operating under the theme 'Wild Rules'.

The park, which remains closed during the summer months, returns with new educational initiatives, expanded visitor experiences, and interactive wildlife encounters.

Recommended For You

Ahead of the opening, a flying LED screen was displayed across Dubai's skyline to promote the park's return.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Additionally, branded safari buses will travel to popular city landmarks like Dubai Frame, Quranic Park, Kite Beach and Mirdif Uptown Park, among others, beginning October 10. Visitors who photograph the buses and tag the park on social media will have a chance to win free tickets.

This season introduces expanded services, including:



Fast Track Access for quicker entry to popular attractions such as the Explorer Safari Tour. Private Tour Guide Packages for small groups seeking customised wildlife experiences.

Educational programming will centre on the theme 'Guardians of the Wild' with live wildlife talks, interactive activities , and an enhanced live birds presentation. Conservation efforts, including breeding programmes and animal care, will continue, supported in part by revenue from ticket sales.

Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park, said the upcoming season will focus on conservation education while offering diverse, family-friendly experiences.