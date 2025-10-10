Allsup Joins Invisible Disabilities Association's 18Th Annual Awards Celebration Honoring Trailblazers And Advocates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual awards program Oct. 25, 2025, honors resilience and strength of individuals living and thriving with invisible disabilities

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Allsup , a leader in nationwide disability representation services, is proud to announce its continued support of the Invisible Disabilities® Association's (IDA) 18th Annual Awards Celebration. The virtual global event , scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, 5 to 7 p.m. MDT, will highlight remarkable individuals who are making a difference in the lives of those living with invisible disabilities.

This year's theme, See the Invisible: Listen, Believe, Support , draws attention to the millions of individuals who live with serious medical conditions that are not immediately visible. The event celebrates eight honorees whose leadership, advocacy and innovation are improving the lives of people with invisible disabilities.

“Allsup is proud to support IDA and its mission to change the way the world sees disabilities,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup.“For over 40 years, we've helped more than 400,000 individuals receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. Every story we hear is a reminder of the strength it takes to live with invisible health challenges and seek the help you deserve.”

The virtual event will be hosted by Biff Gore, known as the“Ambassador of Soul” and a 4-chair turn on The Voice. The executive producer is IDA founder and CEO Wayne Connell, with direction by IDA Executive Director Jess Stainbrook.

2025 IDA Award Honorees:



Inspiration Award – Nicole Pedra

A model, actress and advocate, Pedra is honored for sharing her journey with multiple sclerosis after more than a decade of keeping her diagnosis private, offering encouragement and visibility to others.

Neuro Invisible Award – Connor DeWolfe

An actor and digital creator, DeWolfe is recognized for his engaging, informative content that raises awareness of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and creates connection within the neurodivergent community.

Perseverance Award – Dr. Alexander“Sandy” Halperin

Diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2010, Halperin is honored for his ongoing advocacy and service, including volunteer work with the national Alzheimer's Association.

Legacy Award – LaFawn Biddle

Biddle, who turned 100 this year, is recognized for more than a decade of support for IDA's mission, helping expand its reach to people with invisible disabilities nationwide and around the world.

Healthy Humor IDEAS Award – Robin“Phoenix” Johnson

A certified humor professional and combat veteran, Johnson is honored for her work using therapeutic comedy to promote mental wellness and resilience through her organization, HEAL*ARIOUS.

Healthy Living IDEAS Award – Dr. Felix Liao

An dentist focused on airway function and an innovator, Liao is recognized for advancing holistic healthcare solutions through the Start Thriving Appliance®, improving quality of life for individuals with chronic conditions.

Impact Award – Dr. Daniel C. Potts

A neurologist and nonprofit founder, Potts is honored for championing expressive arts therapies and person-centered care for individuals with dementia and their caregivers. Innovation Award – Uniper Care

Uniper Care , is recognized for its accessible technology platform that connects individuals to fitness, wellness and social support programs, reducing isolation for older adults and those with chronic health conditions.

Shared Mission Of Visibility And Support

IDA's message - Listen. Believe. Support. - aligns with the work Allsup does to guide individuals who can no longer work because of serious health conditions. Many individuals face invisible symptoms such as pain, fatigue, cognitive impairment or neurological disorders, yet struggle to navigate complex support systems alone.

Allsup provides specialized assistance with SSDI applications and appeals, helping individuals determine eligibility, file claims correctly and avoid unnecessary delays. Claimants who have a representative are significantly more likely to receive benefits, and customers report a 97% success rate when completing the process with Allsup as their advocate.

To learn more about the expert Allsup assistance, including how to apply for SSDI benefits, appeal a denial, or to see if you are eligible, visit Allsup or call (800)-678-3276.

Be sure to ask about our Disability Financial Solutions for SSDI customers. Allsup helps more claimants get approved at the applicant level than any other representative nationwide. Find more information about how to apply for disability benefits with an invisible disability at

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®. Learn more at

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup

