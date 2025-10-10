403
Transformational Coaching Shows Breakthrough Impact On Addiction Recovery
EINPresswire/ -- A pioneering study published in the European Scientific Journal highlights the remarkable results of a groundbreaking life transformation method offered by Encompass Life, a transformational coaching and wellness education organization. The study, titled Healing Addiction at Its Core: Insight into Resolving the Subconscious Drivers of Cravings and Compulsions, explores how the Quantum Leap Technique™ (QLT) empowers individuals to dramatically reduce addictive behaviors even when addiction was not their primary reason for seeking support. Quantum Leap Technique™ (QLT) is a transformational method that uses thoughts, words, and feelings guided by scriptural truths, neuroscience, and quantum physics to create rapid, lasting shifts in a person’s outer world.
The results? From participating in the QLT, participants in this study experienced profound and lasting changes across a range of compulsions including alcohol, recreational drugs such as marijuana or THC, sugar, emotional eating, late-night bingeing, and even behavioral addictions like nail-biting and screen dependency. This shift, researchers say, stems from the QLT’s ability to reprogram subconscious belief systems using language, somatic awareness, and emotional integration. European Business Journal -
A Paradigm Shift in Addiction Recovery
Unlike traditional treatment models that focus on abstinence or symptom suppression, Encompass Life’s QLT addresses addiction at its energetic and emotional roots, which are hidden in their subconscious belief patterns.
“Addiction actually has very little to do with chemical dependency or repetitive behaviors,” said Michelle Spires, PhD, co-author of the study and lead coach at Encompass Life. “It's about the subconscious and people using substances or behaviors to avoid feelings they consider painful. As the person takes a new perspective on the feelings and the associated life experiences, the need to numb or avoid those feelings or memories goes away and the addiction dissolves.” The research included 20 participants who engaged in QLT sessions for issues unrelated to addiction such as career struggles, self-worth, and/or emotional well-being. Remarkably, a majority reported spontaneous reductions in cravings, compulsive behaviors, and emotional dependence. Nearly 90% believed the shifts were permanent. The findings presented in this study represent a small sample of the extensive results witnessed in Encompass Life’s coaching practice, suggesting that addiction is not an isolated disorder but rather a subconscious frequency state maintained by the energetic demands of repressed trauma or belief systems in order for these inner narratives to keep existing.
Key Findings from the Study
Diverse addictions addressed: From alcohol and THC to salty foods, late-night snacking, sugar, and screen dependency
Holistic shifts: Participants reported weight loss, improved emotional resilience, better decision-making, and a sense of internal peace.
Empowerment through language: QLT uses language spoken with feeling to rewire at the neurological level. Through structured linguistic interventions, participants reframe old narratives into self-affirming beliefs that reduce the emotional drivers of addiction.
Emotional integration: Shifting feelings changes body chemistry, which transforms the desire for substances and/or behaviors.
God-connected language: The technique invites clients to personalize spiritual truths and embody new narratives of freedom and love.
A New Standard for Transformational Coaching
What sets Quantum Leap Technique™ apart from other methods like CBT, mindfulness, or positive psychology is its focus on embodied language.. For example, embodied language allows a person to deeply feel and live in the new reality of truth. In this way, what was once trauma or a burden becomes a blessing in that person’s life.
“The Quantum Leap Technique isn’t just a coaching method it’s a remembrance,” said Mark Scherer, PhD, founder of Encompass Life. It’s how we empower people to move from survival to creation, from fear to clarity, from addiction to freedom. The results we’ve seen speak for themselves.
The implications of this research go far beyond addiction. The same subconscious restructuring techniques can be applied to stress and anxiety relief, self-healing, personal empowerment, and mindset transformation making it a valuable tool for healthcare professionals, transformational life coaches, and anyone seeking lasting change.
To explore the Quantum Leap Technique™, book a complimentary consultation, and/or enroll in Encompass Life’s self-improvement courses, visit .
About Encompass Life
Encompass Life is a transformational education and coaching organization that helps individuals remember who they are, reclaim their power, and live in alignment with truth.
