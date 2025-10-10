Michael Collins
Reader in American Studies and Chair of The British Association for American Studies,
King's College London
Dr Collins is the author of Exoteric Modernisms: Progressive Era Realism and the Aesthetics of Everyday Life (EUP 2023), The Drama of the American Short Story, 1800 - 1865 (Michigan 2016), and editor (with Gavin Jones) of The Cambridge Companion to the American Short Story (CUP, 2023). He is the Chair of the British Association for American Studies and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. He is currently writing a book on American Literature and the Civil Service.
He was the co-I on an AHRC grant entitled "Literature, Meritocracy and the Assessment of Intelligence, 1880 - 1920" with Dr Sara Lyons (Kent)
Research interests
American Studies
American Literature
The Short Story
Realism and Modernism
Literature, Meritocracy and Intelligence
