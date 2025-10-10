Disposable Endoscopes Market To Surpass USD 7.91 Billion By 2033, Driven By Infection Control Measures And Technological Advancements SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider projects the U.S. Disposable Endoscopes Market to grow from USD 0.81 Billion in 2025E to USD 2.39 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.57%. Austin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Endoscopes Market Size & Growth Analysis According to SNS Insider, the global Disposable Endoscopes Market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 7.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.04% during the forecast period 2026–2033. The U.S. market, valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2025E, is expected to grow to USD 2.39 billion by 2033, supported by increasing demand for single-use medical devices, heightened infection control protocols, regulatory support, and rapid technological innovation. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), coupled with the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, continues to drive the market. Increasing R&D investments, expanding hospital infrastructure, and supportive reimbursement frameworks are expected to fuel the global uptake of disposable endoscopic devices in the coming years.

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Pentax Medical (HOYA Corporation)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

STERIS plc

Baxter International Inc.

Verathon Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperSurgical Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

3NT Medical Ltd.

ScoutCam Inc.

OTU Medical Inc.

Innovex Medical Co. Flexible Medical Systems Ltd. Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.58 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 7.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments By Product Type (Bronchoscopes, Urologic Endoscopes, Arthroscopes, Laparoscopes, Gastrointestinal Endoscopes, Others)

By Application (Pulmonology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Platforms, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Disposable Endoscopes Market Segment Insights

By Product Type

Bronchoscopes held the largest market share of 28.45% in 2025, primarily due to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer. In contrast, Gastrointestinal Endoscopes are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.21%, driven by the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal cancers, ulcers, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

By Application

Pulmonology contributed the highest market share of 34.12% in 2025, supported by the surge in respiratory illnesses, occupational lung diseases, and post-COVID diagnostic assessments. Meanwhile, Gastroenterology is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 16.53%, owing to the growing global burden of gastrointestinal disorders and cancers.

By End User

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share of 55.36% in 2025, as they remain the primary centers for complex diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures. On the other hand, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are expected to record the fastest CAGR of 17.02%, driven by the shift toward outpatient and same-day minimally invasive procedures.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales comprised 50.27% of the market in 2025, owing to strong manufacturer–provider relationships and the need for tailored equipment installation, maintenance, and training support. Conversely, Online Platforms are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.98%, fueled by the digitalization of medical procurement and the increasing comfort of healthcare institutions with e-commerce.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global disposable endoscopes market with a 38.45% market share in 2025E, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong infection-control initiatives. More than 6 million endoscopic procedures were conducted in the region in 2025 for bronchoscopy, gastroenterology, and urology procedures.

The Asia Pacific disposable endoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.07% during 2026–2033, emerging as the fastest-growing region globally. Increasing infection-control needs, growing gastrointestinal and pulmonary procedures, and government healthcare support are also contributing to adoption.

Recent Developments in the Disposable Endoscopes Market



July 2025 – Ambu A/S received FDA clearance for its next-generation single-use bronchoscope featuring enhanced suction capabilities and improved image resolution.

August 2025 – Olympus Corporation launched a wireless disposable cystoscope with integrated visualization software for seamless OR connectivity.

September 2025 – Boston Scientific announced the expansion of its single-use endoscopy manufacturing facility in Costa Rica to meet rising U.S. demand.

October 2025 – Stryker entered into a strategic partnership with a U.S.-based telehealth company to integrate disposable endoscopy solutions with virtual procedure guidance. Q3 2025 – Karl Storz introduced a modular disposable ENT scope designed for pediatric and adult applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PROCEDURAL & ADOPTION STATISTICS – helps you evaluate the global and regional volume of endoscopic procedures across pulmonology, urology, and gastroenterology, along with the year-on-year growth in single-use scope adoption and penetration across care settings.

DISPOSABLE VS. REUSABLE UTILIZATION INDEX – helps you assess the adoption ratio and utilization efficiency between disposable and reusable endoscopes, enabling better understanding of cost-effectiveness, operational efficiency, and infection-control benefits.

PRODUCT-SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you track usage trends and forecasted growth across flexible and rigid endoscopes, including bronchoscopes, laparoscopes, and gastrointestinal scopes, highlighting high-demand product categories through 2033.

END USER & DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYTICS – helps you analyze the contribution and growth of hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics, alongside emerging trends in direct sales, distributor partnerships, and online procurement platforms.

INFECTION CONTROL IMPACT INDEX – helps you quantify the percentage reduction in cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections achieved through disposable endoscope usage, providing a clear link between technology adoption and patient safety outcomes. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & SAFETY BENCHMARKS – helps you understand regional differences in infection-control compliance, sterilization standards, and regulatory adoption timelines driving the transition from reusable to single-use endoscopy systems.

