Pre-Orders Opened On October 9 For Jurassic World Mosasaurus Lagoon Statue
EINPresswire/ -- From the 2015 film "Jurassic World," the Mosasaurus joins the Legacy Museum Collection.
This new statue follows the earlier release that depicted its leap from the pool, and now features an underwater theme. The composition shows the Mosasaurus with its tail rising above the water while pursuing its prey, conceived with reference to scenes and visuals from the film. It is produced at 1/15 scale.
The statue measures nearly one meter in length. Sculpting and paintwork highlight details such as its open jaws with sharp teeth, the texture of its membranes, and the irregular patterns of its skin. Layers of bluish-gray coloring are used to reflect the impression of underwater light. Clear parts are applied to the dynamic spray at the tail to create variation in angle and tone.
The base is designed to represent the lagoon environment, with red and blue corals, small fish, and a great white shark. The front of the base displays the Jurassic World logo.
The Bonus Version also includes a display model of the Indominus Rex skull, referencing the film’s climactic battle.
Product Name:
Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World (Film) Mosasaurus "Lagoon" Bonus Version 1/15 Scale
Retail Price USD: $1699
Edition Size: 350
Arrival Date: April 2027
Scale: 1/15 Scale
H:57cm W:98cm D:42cm
H:15.3cm W:16.2cm D:16.2cm (Indominus Rex skull)
Weight: 28.4Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・Jurassic World-themed Base
・One (1) Indominus Rex skull (Display Model) [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
© UCS LLC and Amblin
For more details, visit our online store.
