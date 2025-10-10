ANOME Completes BNB Chain Integration, Ready To Activate“Meme Realms”

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Web3 entertainment protocol ANOME has completed technical adaptation for BNB Chain and passed its first integration test, paving the way for 'Meme Realms' - a new feature that lets any BNB ecosystem meme coin launch its own stand-alone gaming universe in just one day. The milestone confirms full readiness for activation and marks a new phase in ANOME's expansion and positions ANOME to expand into the BNB Chain GameFi and NFTFi ecosystem.

Meme Realms Ready for Launch

Meme Realms will be a modular system letting any BNB-ecosystem meme coin become its own on-chain game world within one day.

Each Realm functions as an independent economy, where players mint, trade, and battle using that realm's meme coin. Realms include NFT card assets, leaderboards, seasonal quests, and liquidity pools, all native to BNB Chain.

“We've completed technical adaptation to the BNB Chain,” said an ANOME Product Lead.“Integrating a meme takes just one day - ready to activate anytime for rapid expansion.”

Turning Meme Culture Into On-Chain Impact

Every action inside a Realm (minting, selling, battling, and claiming rewards) occurs directly on the BNB Chain.

Each meme coin Realm adds measurable transactions, liquidity, and user activity to the network. The design ensures economic isolation between Realms while maintaining full on-chain transparency.

“Meme is culture,” an ANOME spokesperson said.“We convert that cultural energy into verifiable BNB Chain momentum – more users, more TVL, more real data.”

The project's key highlights include the following points:



One-Day Onboarding : Any BNB meme coin can become an active Realm within 24 hours.

Native Settlement : Players mint and trade directly in the meme coin of that Realm.

BNB Impact Reports : ANOME will regularly publish metrics (every 30, 60, and 90 days) on its community. The reports will include active wallets, liquidity, and interactions, all on-chain.

3×3 PvP Battles : The project will let players compete using five NFT cards per match. The main thing to know here is that any defeated cards will be burned to sustain all the reward pools. Loss-Mining Rewards : Losing is not a“real loss” in this ecosystem. In fact, players will still earn time-released compensation tokens.

ANOME's integration expands the entertainment layer of BNB Chain. Each Realm generates verifiable usage, isolated liquidity, and transparent capital flows.

The system channels meme-driven attention into measurable blockchain activity and strengthens BNB Chain's GameFi and NFTFi sectors.

About ANOME

ANOME is a Web3 entertainment protocol bridging gaming, culture, and decentralized finance. Its core module combines NFT minting, 3×3 PvP card battles, and the Loss-Mining reward system.

With full BNB Chain readiness, ANOME introduces Meme Realms. The initiative represents a fast, modular framework where meme communities evolve into complete, on-chain universes.

