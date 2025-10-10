Jaiswal Smashes His Way To 7Th Ton, As India Score 220/1

Photo Credit-X @BCCI

New Delhi – Yashasvi Jaiswal was class personified en route his seventh hundred while Sai Sudharsan also displayed his potential as India clobbered the West Indies attack to reach a comfortable 220 for 1 at tea on the opening day of the second Test here on Friday.

Jaiswal, who missed out on a big score during the first Test, was in no mood to let go the second opportunity with some eye-catching strokes as he remained unbeaten on 111 off 162 balls with 16 boundaries to his credit.

Sudharsan was undefeated on 71 off 132 balls with 11 boundaries in a second wicket stand of 162 runs. Kotla is a happy hunting ground for the youngster and he had scored a hundred for Tamil Nadu when he played here the last time.

KL Rahul (38) would rue his luck. There was just one delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican that turned and bounced at the same time and beat the outside edge of his bat.

In the session between lunch and tea, India plundered as many as 126 runs to leave the West Indies bowling in complete tatters.

The spinners erred in length and the pacers neither got length nor the lines correct with too many easy boundary balls.