Digital Health Pass Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Digital Health Pass Market Worth?The market size of digital health passes has experienced explosive growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $2.90 billion in 2024, to reach a value of $3.56 billion by 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This remarkable growth observed in the historic period can be tied back to several factors. These include a growing demand for efficient travel verification, a heightened requirement for safe health data management, an increasing inclination towards digital vaccination certificates, a deepening concern for safety and compliance at workplaces, and an escalating consciousness about managing infectious diseases.

It is anticipated that the digital health pass market will experience considerable expansion in the ensuing years, reaching a valuation of $7.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. This surge in the forecast period is driven by the escalated demand for patient-focused digital solutions, an uptick in digital record maintenance in healthcare, an upsurge in mobile health apps, an increased necessity for efficient vaccination and test authentication methods, and a heightened call for remote patient surveillance. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include developments in blockchain-based health records, integration of global health data trades, progress in user-friendly health apps, inclusion of digital immunity passports, and innovative smart airport health systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Digital Health Pass Market?

The surge in preference for contactless solutions is seen as a propelling force for the growth of the digital health pass market. Contactless solutions incorporate the use of technologies that support payments or transactions without needing physical contact, including the near field communication (NFC), radio-frequency identification (RFID), or mobile devices that offer secure and swift exchanges. The reason for the rising demand for these solutions lies in their speed and convenience, enabling users to conduct secure and rapid transactions devoid of physical contact, thus improving the overall user experience. Digital health passes facilitate the use of contactless solutions by verifying health credentials digitally in a secure manner. This allows individuals to utilize services, visit places or travel without needing physical documents or direct contact, promoting both safety and efficiency. For example, as stated by UK Finance Limited, a trade organization based in the UK, there were 18.3 billion contactless payments in the UK in 2023, marking a 7% rise from 17.0 billion in 2022. This, therefore, demonstrates how the rising demand for contactless solutions is fuelling the growth of the digital health pass market. The expansion of the digital health pass market is also being driven by the increased adoption of telehealth, owing to improved access and smooth remote consultations. Telehealth is a term used to denote the remote provision of health care services and consultation through digital technologies, allowing patients to receive medical assistance and advice without having to visit medical facilities. The practice is gaining popularity due to its accessibility, as it lets patients communicate with healthcare professionals remotely, saving traveling time and guaranteeing appropriate medical attention. Digital health passes support this by securely storing and verifying users' healthcare records, vaccination details, and test results, thereby enabling streamlined and reliable remote consultations with healthcare providers. For instance, according to data from the National Health Service, a government department in the UK, there were 33.6 million app users in December 2023, with monthly logins witnessing a 54% rise over the preceding year from 16.8 million in November 2022 to 25.8 million in November 2023. Therefore, the increasing adoption of telehealth is a key contributor to the growth of the digital health pass market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Health Pass Market?

Major players in the Digital Health Pass Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Veradigm Inc.

• Salesforce Inc.

• Thales Group

• Epic Systems Corporation

• IDEMIA Group

• athenahealth Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Digital Health Pass Industry?

Major players in the digital health pass market have concentrated their efforts on sophisticated innovations such as digital health passports that provide simplified access to health and social benefits, as well as tailor-made, data-centric health management solutions for consumers. The concept of a digital health passport streamlines the path to healthcare, making it easier and faster for individuals to sign up for and use health services and aid schemes in an effective manner. For example, in July 2025, AlgoBharat, a firm based in India, teamed up with Lok Swasthya SEWA, an Indian blockchain-based digital health entity to introduce a digital health passport for women. This initiative employs blockchain technology to ensure secure, verifiable records, enabling women to access essential services without bureaucratic roadblocks. The aim is to improve access to healthcare and data protection, while encouraging digital inclusion for underprivileged women all over India.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Health Pass Market Share?

The digital health pass market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Type Of Health Pass: Vaccination Passports, Testing Passes, Immunity Passes, Health Status Passes

3) By Technology: Blockchain, Qr Code, Biometrics, Other Technologies

4) By Application Area: Travel And Tourism, Corporate Events, Healthcare Services, Education And Training, Entertainment And Sports Events

5) By End-User: Individuals, Enterprises, Government Bodies

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Applications, Web Applications, Cloud Platforms, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Identity Verification Software

2) By Hardware: Smart Cards, Biometric Devices, Wearable Devices, Scanners, Sensors

3) By Services: Implementation Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support, Consulting Services, Training Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Health Pass Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Digital Health Pass, North America emerged as the leading region for the specified year. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

