NHRC Strengthens Media Collaboration To Protect Journalists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC)Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met with Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal bin Khalifa Al Thani to discuss enhancing media and human rights cooperation and launching joint initiatives.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Conference on“Protecting Journalists in Armed Conflicts,” organized by the NHRC in partnership with the Al Jazeera Centre for Public Liberties and Human Rights.

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to strengthen collaboration on human rights issues, particularly regarding the defense of press freedom, professional safety standards for journalists in conflict zones, and the media's role in monitoring compliance with international human rights norms.

They also discussed launching joint initiatives to develop media capacities in human rights reporting, including organizing workshops and training programmes for journalists on coverage techniques and professional safety in conflict areas.

Al Attiyah emphasized that media collaboration is a strategic priority for promoting a culture of human rights and accountability.

She praised Al Jazeera's prominent role in the media landscape and its broad outreach to global audiences.“Strengthening media cooperation helps convey legal and human rights experiences to the public and highlights the challenges journalists face in performing their duties,” she said.

In a parallel engagement, Al Attiyah met with Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Tajikistan H E Umid Babazadeh, in the presence of Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar H E Nurmurod Mahmadali.

During the meeting, she reaffirmed NHRC's commitment to implementing the conference's recommendations and intensifying efforts with international and regional institutions to protect press freedom and prevent impunity for crimes against journalists.

The discussions focused on joint cooperation in human rights protection, particularly in press freedom and journalist security, and on exchanging expertise to address violations faced by journalists in conflict zones.

The parties also explored mechanisms to enhance follow-up on outcomes and recommendations of international conferences, with the goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for media professionals.