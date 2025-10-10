Air India Flight From Vienna To New Delhi Lands Safely In Dubai After Diversion

An Air India flight on the Vienna-New Delhi route was diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical issue, the airline's spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely at Dubai, and departed after it underwent necessary checks.

An Air India spokesperson said all the passengers were kept aware of the delay, and provided refreshments.

According to the Air India website, the flight AI-154 landed in Dubai at 4.07am local time, nearly 5 and a half hours after take-off from Vienna. A non-stop trip from Vienna to New Delhi usually takes around 8 hours and 15 minutes.

Earlier, on October 4, an Air India flight AI-117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Birmingham after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed. RAT is a small, fold-out, windmill-like device that deploys in emergencies when the plane loses main electrical or hydraulic power.