USD/CAD Forex Signal 10/10: Breaks Above Resistance (Video)
- I am buying here. I have a stop loss at 1.3925 level, and if the market rallies after the Canadian Employment numbers on Friday – I am buying more. Target is 1.42 at the moment, but likely to be brough higher.
Short-term pullbacks, I think have plenty of support all the way down to at least the 1.39 level, and therefore I remain bullish. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me at all to see this market go well beyond the 1.42 level, but right now that's my short-term target. I've got no interest whatsoever in trying to fight the momentum that we see, and therefore I will look at each short-term pullback and bounce as an opportunity, and we'll add accordingly.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Canadian dollar is one of my least favorite currencies right now. And I do plan on taking advantage of the U.S. dollar strength against it. As we continue to see this market, I think eventually try to get back to the 1.45 level. Although this tends to be a bit of a slow moving pair most of the time. So, keep that in mind that you have to be very patient, but you also get paid at the end of every day to stay on the long side of this trade.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
