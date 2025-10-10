403
AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Showcases Rwandan Cuisines At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 25th September 2025: Adding rich flavors and cultural vibrancy to the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025, the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, with the support of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), presented a delightful showcase of authentic Rwandan cuisines at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
The event was inaugurated by Mr. Emile Mwepesi of the High Commission of Rwanda, who expressed his happiness at seeing Rwanda's culinary traditions celebrated in India. "Cuisine is a reflection of our history, diversity, and spirit. Sharing Rwandan food with friends in India is not just about taste but about strengthening cultural understanding and friendship between our nations," he said.
Welcoming the distinguished gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Rwanda Film and Cultural Forum, underlined the significance of food as a universal language. "Hospitality and gastronomy are powerful tools of cultural diplomacy. By bringing Rwanda's flavors to India, we are deepening bonds of love, peace, and unity while giving our students and festival participants an enriching experience," he remarked.
The showcase of Rwandan delicacies added a unique dimension to the festival, perfectly blending literature, culture, and gastronomy, and creating yet another memorable chapter in the journey of global cultural exchange at Marwah Studios.
