The World's First, DEEP Robotics Unveils All-Weather Humanoid Robot To Reshape Industry Applications

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - On October 9th, DEEP Robotics, a leader in innovative technologies and applications for embodied intelligence, officially launched its new generation of industrial-grade humanoid robot-DR02. As the world's first humanoid robot with an IP66 protection rating and capable of adapting to all-weather outdoor operations, it integrates strong motion performance, advanced intelligent perception, a high-computing-power unit, and a modular design. It aims to break through environmental limitations, provide reliable and efficient intelligent solutions for various industrial scenarios such as security patrols and factory operations, and redefine the application boundaries of industrial-grade humanoid robots.

The Entire Robot is Waterproof and Dustproof, Meeting the Needs of All-Weather Outdoor Operation Scenarios

As the world's first industrial-grade all-weather humanoid robot, the core breakthrough of DEEP Robotics DR02 lies in its IP66-rated waterproof and dustproof capability for the entire machine. Combined with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 55°C, the DR02 humanoid robot can seamlessly transition between dry factories and outdoor rainy environments, low-temperature cold storage facilities and high-temperature workshops, truly achieving "all-weather, all-time, all-scenario" continuous operation. This capability makes DR02 the world's first full-size humanoid robot that can adapt to complex environments such as outdoor rain, humidity, and dust, overcoming the core pain point in the industry where "industrial-grade robots cannot operate due to environmental constraints" in complex scenarios. It is particularly suitable for industry scenarios that require task execution in variable outdoor environments, such as security patrols and factory operations.

High Motion Performance, Adapting to Diverse Scenario Application Environments

To maximize adaptation to existing human work scenarios, DEEP Robotics' DR02 humanoid robot adopts a highly human-like design. With a height of 175cm and an arm length of 68cm, it is close to the standard body type of an adult male, making it more compatible with tools and workspaces used in daily human operations. In terms of motion capability, DR02 has achieved stable movement across a variety of basic complex terrains. A standard walking speed of 1.5m/s aligns with the rhythm of human-robot collaborative operations, while a maximum speed of 4m/s can meet the needs of emergency tasks. It can stably climb continuous stairs with a height of 20cm and navigate 20° slopes. Combined with advanced motion control algorithms, it can easily handle application environments such as warehouse shelf areas and outdoor work sites. Its dual arms have an operating load capacity of 10kg, and the entire robot has a carrying capacity of 20kg-sufficient to handle practical operational tasks such as cargo handling and emergency equipment delivery.

Modular Quick-Detach Design + High Development Computing Power, Ensuring Operation & Maintenance and Intelligent Evolution

To ensure long-term value and efficient operation & maintenance (O&M) in industrial applications, DR02 innovatively adopts a modular quick-detach and quick-replace design. Its core components such as forearms, entire arms, and entire legs support quick detachment and replacement, and the left/right arm and leg modules are universal. This greatly improves maintenance efficiency, reduces O&M costs and downtime, and provides solid support for continuous operation scenarios.

In terms of intelligent configuration, DR02 is equipped with a computing unit with a computing power of 275 TOPS, which provides strong momentum for real-time data processing and complex task decision-making, enabling it to respond quickly to environmental changes. A multi-sensor system consisting of a LiDAR, a depth camera, and a wide-angle camera builds a powerful perceptual computing platform, enabling it to accurately identify obstacles and plan optimal paths. This set of high-performance hardware configuration not only supports DR02 in dealing with diverse and complex operations but also enables it to gradually unlock more advanced intelligence through subsequent software iterations, realizing the long-term value of "becoming smarter with use" and continuously expanding the application possibilities of more scenarios.

As the world's first all-weather industrial-grade humanoid robot, the launch of DEEP Robotics' DR02 fills the gap in humanoid robot operations in complex outdoor environments, bringing brand-new intelligent solutions to industries such as security patrols and factory operations. As a company deeply rooted in industrial applications, DEEP Robotics will also vigorously promote the implementation of this new humanoid robot in more scenarios, empower the intelligent upgrading of more industries, and inject innovative momentum into the development and application of the global humanoid robot industry.

Amid the wave of accelerated industrialization of embodied intelligence, the environmental adaptability and practical implementation value of humanoid robots have become the key to breakthroughs in the industry. Currently, mainstream products on the market "struggle to perform" when faced with real working environments such as outdoor rain, humid dust, and day-night temperature differences, hindering the progress of practical implementation. However, this major pain point in the industry has been completely addressed by DEEP Robotics.

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vera Huang

Email: ...

Website:

Source: DEEP Robotics

Dateline City: Hangzhou, China

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: China Newswire