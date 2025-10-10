Bitcoin Surges As Dollar Weakness Sparks Debasement Trade Boom



Institutions are embracing the“debasement trade,” protecting portfolios against fiat currency devaluation.

Major assets like Bitcoin and gold are benefiting from the acknowledgment that money printing is unlikely to stop.

Experts describe the debasement trade as the“dark matter of finance,” affecting all markets indirectly.

Bitcoin is increasingly seen as more than just digital gold - a strategic hedge against currency debasement. The U.S. dollar index shows significant decline, reflecting ongoing dollar debasement and international currency trends.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent developments reveal that mainstream financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of the“debasement trade,” a move that could bolster assets like gold and Bitcoin amid ongoing concerns about fiat currency devaluation. As global monetary policies remain accommodative and debt levels rise, investors are seeking refuge in assets designed to preserve value in a changing financial landscape.

As fears over fiat currency devaluation grow, mainstream financial institutions are increasingly adopting the“debasement trade” as a core strategy , a shift that could have lasting implications for the cryptocurrency and precious metals markets. This approach involves positioning in assets like Bitcoin and gold, seen as safe havens amid ongoing monetary expansion. Experts suggest that this trend signals a major overhaul in how institutional investors view and incorporate hard assets in volatile economic conditions.

Debasement trade is the“dark matter of finance”

Bitwise's chief investment officer, Matt Hougan, characterized the debasement trade as“the dark matter of finance,” pointing out that although it isn't directly observable, it influences the entire financial ecosystem. Efforts to recognize and capitalize on the impending decline of fiat currencies are fueling inflows into Bitcoin, which is increasingly viewed as a reliable store of value in the era of persistent monetary expansion.

“Recognition of the 'debasement trade' is accelerating for a simple reason: deficits are mounting, debt is soaring, and accommodative policies suppress real yields,” said Brian Cubellis, chief strategy officer at Onramp Bitcoin.“Investors expecting ongoing currency dilution seek assets that won't lose their value, which explains the rising interest in gold and Bitcoin.”

Fears about currency debasement are fueling a rally in crypto assets. Source: Bloomberg

Not just digital gold

Bitcoin's role extends beyond being a digital version of gold, according to Enrique Ho, CFO of Blink Wallet.“Bitcoin is designed as an anti-debasement asset, with a fixed supply, transparent issuance, and trustless verification,” he explained.“It embodies the purest form of capital preservation in a financial landscape where currencies are constantly re-priced.”

U.S. dollar's ongoing debasement

The weakening of the U.S. dollar is clearly reflected in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies. This index has fallen approximately 12% this year, dropping from a high of 110 in January to a three-year low of 96.3 in mid-September, before recovering slightly in October, exemplifying the ongoing dollar debasement.

DXY in a sustained downtrend over the past three years. Source: TradingView

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.