Super Small, Super Important: Dr. Miroslav Gantar's New Children's Book Brings The Hidden World Of Microbes To Life
Vividly illustrated and filled with playful characters, Super Small, Super Important transforms complex science into a fun and friendly adventure. Children learn what microbes are, how scientists use microscopes to study them, and how these tiny organisms impact our everyday lives. From helping us digest food to creating yogurt, bread, and cheese, microbes emerge as the hidden helpers of both our bodies and our planet.
Beyond the basics, Dr. Gantar introduces young readers to the ecological role of microbes—how they enrich soil, clean the environment, and maintain nature’s delicate balance. Through engaging storytelling and colorful visuals, he shows that even the smallest forms of life can have an extraordinary impact.
“Children are naturally curious,” says Dr. Gantar. “By teaching them early about microbes and their importance, we help them see that science is not just about facts—it’s about wonder. These tiny organisms connect every living thing on Earth.”
Part of the Microbiology for Kids series, Super Small, Super Important supports early STEM education by blending imagination with accessible science. Its concise explanations and captivating imagery make it ideal for parents, teachers, and science educators seeking to spark curiosity in young learners.
Dr. Gantar’s decades of experience in microbiology and education shine through each page. After years of university teaching and research, he now focuses on inspiring the next generation of scientists by bringing the unseen world to life in ways children can understand and enjoy.
Super Small, Super Important: A Journey into Microbes is available now on Amazon:
