New Book From Immigration Attorney Shares Practical Guidance For Securing A U.S. Green Card

New York, NY - Immigrants working toward permanent residency in the United States now have a new guide to help them through the process. Anne Zeitoun-Sedki, an immigration attorney with more than 15 years of hands-on experience, whose YouTube channel has attracted millions of views worldwide , has published a book that simplifies the path to a U.S. green card.

The book draws on Zeitoun-Sedki's years of representing individuals and families from all over the world. Instead of filling the pages with heavy legal terms, Zeitoun-Sedki explains the green card process in plain, straightforward language. She shares the same advice she gives her clients every day, how to avoid common mistakes, how to keep an application moving, and how to handle unexpected hurdles. The book isn't just theory; it includes real stories from past cases, practical examples, and step-by-step tips designed to give readers a clearer path toward permanent residency.

The book delivers more than just legal theory, it's packed with case studies, real-life examples, and actionable tips that empower readers to move confidently through the green card application process.

“This guide was written for the people I serve every day, those feeling overwhelmed, confused, or defeated by immigration bureaucracy,” said Zeitoun-Sedki.“Whether you're applying through a family member, your employer, or based on humanitarian grounds, this book is designed to help you succeed.”

Expert Help, Now in Reach

What sets this book apart is the clarity and accessibility it brings to a system many find intimidating. Unlike the fragmented, often outdated information found online, Zeitoun-Sedki's book offers professional insights rarely available outside a law office, at a fraction of the cost.

A Must-Read for Immigrants and Advocates Alike

Ideal for green card applicants, their sponsors, nonprofit legal advocates, and immigration service providers, this book meets readers wherever they are in the journey, whether just starting out or stuck in limbo.

