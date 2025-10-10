Gotranscript Adds 70 New Languages To Support AI Teams

MENAFN - GetNews) Human transcription and native-speaker labeling in 140+ languages - 70 new additions powering multilingual AI products and the creator economy.

GoTranscript today announced the addition of 70+ new languages to its human transcription and custom labeling services, bringing total coverage to 140+ languages. The expansion focuses on large, under‐served languages-spoken by hundreds of millions globally yet historically overlooked by Western‐centric tooling-so product teams, creators, and researchers can reach audiences accurately and train AI responsibly.

“This expansion makes GoTranscript one of the widest human transcription catalogs in the world,” said Ernestas Duzinas, CEO of GoTranscript.“Our clients can now create, test, and monitor content in languages that represent huge real audiences, not just the usual Western top ten.”

Why now: three megatrends that demand more languages

- Big Tech is adding languages at record pace. Google and peers have expanded coverage dramatically, signaling a step‐change in demand for multilingual training and evaluation data.

- Video platforms are becoming multilingual. YouTube's multi‐language audio and AI‐assisted dubbing are unlocking cross‐border viewing, which in turn requires ground‐truth transcripts and high‐quality captions.

- Regulation is raising the bar. The EU AI Act pushes teams to build on representative, multilingual datasets across real user languages and contexts.

- Africa's digital surge: millions of users who need native applications

“Africa is one of the fastest-moving mobile markets on earth,” said Ernestas Duzinas, CEO of GoTranscript.“As 4G becomes dominant and 5G scales, millions of first-time smartphone users will expect experiences in their own languages. Our 140+ language catalog and native-speaker labeling give teams the training data and ground-truth they need to build reliable AI products”

What's new: 70+ high‐impact languages

The new slate prioritizes speaker reach across Africa, South Asia, China, and Southeast Asia. Examples include Javanese; Wu (Shanghainese); Hakka; Gan; Xiang; Min Dong; Zhuang; Azerbaijani; Gujarati; Kannada; Odia; Assamese; Bhojpuri; Maithili; Sindhi; Saraiki; Awadhi; Haryanvi; Kashmiri; Dogri; Santali; Chittagonian; Lao; Cebuano; Hiligaynon; Ilocano; Waray; Igbo; Oromo; Zulu; Xhosa; Shona; Afrikaans; Sesotho; Setswana; Kinyarwanda; Kirundi; Malagasy; Luganda; Chichewa; Tigrinya; Ewe; Wolof; Lingala; Bambara; Kanuri; Kabyle; Tachelhit; Central Atlas Tamazight; Haitian Creole; Quechua; Guarani; Aymara; Nahuatl; K'iche'; Jamaican Patois, and more.

Built for this moment: creators, streamers, AI teams, and CX leaders

- Creators & media – Multilingual captions/dialog lists for the multi‐language audio era; support for regional varieties to protect tone and cultural nuance.

- AI & product teams – Custom speech corpora and evaluations (LID, code‐switching, word‐level timestamps, redaction) aligned to modern data‐governance expectations.

- Customer experience – Accurate transcripts for voice‐heavy messaging and contact centers in growth markets.

ABOUT GOTRANSCRIPT

GoTranscript is a global provider of professional human transcription, captioning, and AI data labeling. With 140+ languages, native‐speaker experts, and layered QA, GoTranscript helps enterprises, labs, and creators reach audiences worldwide and build compliant, representative datasets for speech and language AI.