Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Non-Fiction Science/Technology Book“Thrive In The AI And Digital Age”

Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite

Thrive In the AI And Digital Age: The SEAM 4-Step Career Guide & Workbook by Madeleine F. Wallace is a wonderful self-help book for anyone who wants to use AI professionally and safely. The guide employs the four-step SEAM Framework: Snapshot (assessing current skills and creating a Career Profile), Envision (exploring future possibilities through scenario planning and 'Exploration Sprints'), Act (converting insights into personalized, measurable career plans), and Measure (monitoring progress and staying agile). Featuring seven unique Career Profiles tailored to different career stages, this workbook blends social science and strategic foresight with practical exercises that empower readers to adapt, grow, and confidently lead their careers in a constantly evolving job market. This interactive resource offers tools that are both insightful and actionable.

Author Madeleine F. Wallace did a wonderful job of creating a guide that is a highly practical and timely resource for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the accelerating pace of change driven by AI and digital transformation. The inclusion of seven distinct Career Profiles ensures that the advice is personalized and adaptable, while the exercises, such as Exploration Sprints and skills inventories, encourage experimentation and diligence. What sets this guide apart is its unique combination of social science, strategic foresight, and career design thinking, giving readers both the mindset and methodology to thrive in uncertain times. The workbook format is a standout feature, inviting active participation and allowing users to build a living document of their evolving career journey. This workbook is an invaluable tool, providing not just information but the confidence needed to proactively shape one's professional future in the digital age. Thrive in the AI and Digital Age is more than a guide; it is a must-read for anyone serious about future-proofing their career."

