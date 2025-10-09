Disease Forecasting Platform Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Disease Forecasting Platform Market The market size of the disease forecasting platform has expanded drastically in recent periods. It is projected to escalate from $2.22 billion in 2024 to $2.76 billion in 2025, featuring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The historic period expansion can be credited to the surge in infectious disease occurrences, the government's emphasis on public health readiness, the increasing acceptance of cloud-based healthcare services, the escalating utilization of big data and epidemiological modeling, and the integration of IoT-enabled health monitoring systems.

The market size of the disease forecasting platform is predicted to undergo stellar growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to escalate to $6.44 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This growth in the predicted period can be credited to factors such as the broadening of precision medicine initiatives, growing need for real-time disease tracking, increased alliances between healthcare and tech enterprises, escalating investment in digital health infrastructure, and the implementation of advanced data visualization and dashboard tools. Prominent trends for the forecast period include the incorporation of generative artificial intelligence for future modeling, the use of federated learning for safe data exchange, the application of blockchain for transparent health data operations, the introduction of edge computing for quicker analysis, and the progress in digital twins for disease emulation.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Disease Forecasting Platform Global Market Growth?

The escalating incidence of non-transmittable diseases is anticipated to significantly boost the disease forecasting platform's expansion. Non-transmittable diseases, which are not spread from one individual to another and often occur due to genetic factors, lifestyle choices, or environmental conditions, such as cardiovascular issues, diabetes, and cancer, are on the rise. The increasing frequency of these diseases is linked to unhealthy living habits such as poor nutrition, smoking, and insufficient physical exercise. Disease prediction platforms help manage non-transmittable maladies through the utilization of big data analysis, machine learning, and instantaneous health tracking to forecast disease patterns, pinpoint high-risk groups, facilitate early interventions, and shape personalized preventative strategies, ultimately enhancing societal health outcomes and lessening the strain of chronic diseases. For instance, as the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, reported in September 2022, there were 41 million deaths, 74% of these were attributed to chronic diseases worldwide in a year. Deaths from cardiovascular diseases totaled 17.9 million, while cancer claimed 9.3 million lives, chronic respiratory conditions 4.1 million, and diabetes 2.0 million. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of non-transmittable illnesses is fueling the upswing of the disease forecasting platform market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Disease Forecasting Platform Market?

Major players in the Disease Forecasting Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Metabiota Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Tempus AI Inc.

• HealthVerity Inc.

• Airfinity Ltd.

• Quantori LLC

• ProMED-mail Inc.

• EcoHealth Alliance Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Disease Forecasting Platform Market?

Prominent businesses in the disease forecasting platform market are directing their efforts towards integrating cutting-edge technologies such as predictive analysis powered by artificial intelligence. This approach seeks to facilitate instantaneous alertness to disease patterns and prompt public health reactions. The concept behind AI-powered predictive analysis is the use of AI, statistics and machine learning algorithms to predict possible disease trends, early anomaly detection, and provide data-driven insights for swift preemptive actions and distribution of resources. An example of this is the STAgora platform launched by Seegene Inc., a biotechnology company based in South Korea, in July 2025. The STAgora platform amalgamates PCR-inferred diagnostic data with over 40 sophisticated statistical and AI tools to provide real-time, worldwide representation of infectious disease trends. This platform aids in the early identification of unusual pathogen patterns, encourages predictive modeling for potential outbreaks and improves situational awareness from municipal to worldwide scales. It's built to serve as an instantaneous infectious disease intelligence system, fostering swift situational awareness and aiding active public health measures.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Disease Forecasting Platform Market Report?

The disease forecasting platform market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Infectious Disease Surveillance, Chronic Disease Management, Epidemiology, Public Health, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Government And Public Health Agencies, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics Tools, Epidemiological Modeling Software, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Algorithms, Data Visualization And Dashboard Tools, Cloud-Based Forecasting Platforms

2) By Hardware: Internet of Things Enabled Medical Devices, Servers And Data Storage Systems, Networking And Connectivity Devices, Edge Computing Devices, Sensors And Monitoring Equipment

3) By Services: Managed Services, Consulting And Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Data Management And Analytics Services, Public Health Advisory Or Forecasting Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Disease Forecasting Platform Industry?

In the Disease Forecasting Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in 2024. It anticipates Asia-Pacific as the region with the quickest projected growth within the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

