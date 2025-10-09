How Home Repairs Are Becoming More Expensive In 2025 And What It Means For Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Many homeowners will shamefully admit to neglecting home maintenance when it comes to drawing up their household budget, and while that's always a mistake, you couldn't pick a worse time than in 2025. That's because US homeowners are finding that the costs of even routine repairs are skyrocketing past anything they would have expected.







From basic plumbing to emergency garage door repair, the rising expenses are not only frustrating but also changing what families now think about housing as an investment. That's perfectly understandable, especially if real estate is a big part of your wealth strategy. The market is already volatile, and now you can add this spike in repair and maintenance costs as another reason to think again.

So, why are home repairs climbing in price? Let's take a look.

Inflation and Labor Shortages

The most obvious factor is inflation. Although the Federal Reserve has attempted to tame rising prices through interest rate policies, certain sectors remain stubbornly expensive, with home services being one of them.

Skilled labor shortages in trades like carpentry, electrical and garage door installation mean that service providers are charging more for their time. According to industry surveys, repair costs in 2025 are up nearly 18% compared to just three years ago. And, as you can imagine, unlike discretionary spending categories, maintenance can't always be delayed. If your furnace fails in January or your garage door won't close securely, it's not like you have much choice other than to call in a professional.

Supply Chain and Material Costs

We're also still feeling the ripple effects of the pandemic, especially with regard to the cost of construction materials. A quick comparison of the prices of steel, aluminium and wood shows that they're still greatly elevated compared to the pre-2020 days. Even shipping costs, while much better than they were, have still not fully normalized either.

As you'd expect, that leads to an increase in the price of residential & commercial garage doors, window frames, or any other item you're looking to purchase to upgrade or maintain your home. Compared to a few years ago, these items are now considerably more expensive. Obviously, service providers have no option but to pass on a percentage of these price increases to their customers.

Emergency Repairs: Paying a Premium

Another overlooked factor is the rise of emergency call-outs. Homeowners juggling the rising costs of home maintenance along with other struggles in modern life, often postpone smaller issues. The problem with that is that the problems usually snowball into more serious and often urgent matters that cannot be avoided.

While you can still find an affordable garage door company like Palms Garage Doors that provides 24/7 solutions as cheaply as possible, others charge a premium when it comes to emergency repairs. For homeowners, the lesson is clear: dealing with issues early is almost always cheaper than waiting until they escalate.

Finding Affordable Solutions

As a result, homeowners are left looking for the best ways to manage these rising costs, ideally without sacrificing quality. Going the DIY route is always going to be tempting, but that's not always possible due to time and a lack of expertise. Often, repairs require a licensed professional anyway.

Instead, the best solution is to identify trusted service providers who are trustworthy and fairly priced. Once you build a relationship with those companies, you will always have somebody on hand when property maintenance is required.

That's better than neglecting your home and facing higher costs down the line. Also, it's important to realise that preventative care, regular inspections and tune-ups will often cost less throughout the year than a single expensive repair caused by neglecting your home's maintenance needs.

What It Means Going Forward

As inflation persists and labor shortages remain unresolved, the reality is that home repair costs are more likely to increase than decrease, at least in the short term. Therefore, homeowners and investors alike will need to budget more carefully, view preventative care as a form of insurance and build stronger relationships with reliable service providers. As things stand, that is the best possible solution, even if not the most ideal.