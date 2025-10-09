BOPP Films Market Forecast To Reach USD 17.99 Billion By 2030, Driven By Packaging And E-Commerce Trends

MENAFN - GetNews)



"BOPP Films Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the BOPP Films Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

BOPP Films Market Overview

The global BOPP films market size stands at USD 14.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance to USD 17.99 billion by 2030, translating into a 4.82% CAGR over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest BOPP Films Market share, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding e-commerce, and supportive regulations promoting recyclable packaging.

BOPP Films Market statistics indicate growing adoption of transparent films for enhanced product visibility, recyclable laminates to meet environmental guidelines, and heat-sealable films for e-commerce applications.

Key Trends in the BOPP Films Market

1. Growing Demand for High-Clarity Snack Packaging The rising demand for high-clarity snack packaging, especially in developing economies, favors transparent BOPP films for enhanced product visibility, extended shelf life, and cost-effective barrier performance in retail-ready packaging.

2. Shift from PVC to BOPP Films for Sustainability Brand owners are shifting from PVC to BOPP films to meet sustainability goals, enhance recyclability, reduce packaging costs, and address environmental concerns, positioning BOPP films as an eco-friendly packaging alternative.

3. Rise of E-Commerce and Heat-Sealable Mailer Films E-commerce growth boosts demand for heat-sealable BOPP mailer films, which reduce packaging volume, protect products during transit, and integrate with automated lines, offering cost-effective, reliable solutions for online retail operations.

4. Adoption of Recyclable Mono-Material Laminates Recyclable mono-material BOPP laminates are gaining popularity for high barrier properties and regulatory compliance, supported by frameworks like the EU Packaging Regulation, promoting eco-friendly packaging and driving BOPP Films Market growth.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

BOPP Films Market Segmentation

By Film Type:

Transparent

Metallized

Opaque / White

Pearlescent

Other Film Types

By Thickness:

Less than 15 μm

15 – 30 μm

30 – 45 μm

More than 45 μm

By Application:

Packaging

Labeling and Wrap-Arounds

Laminating

Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

Other Applications

By End-User Vertical:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Industrial

Other End-User Verticals

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa:

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East

Africa: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Rest of Africa

Explore Our Full Library of Packaging Research Industry Reports -

Key Players in the BOPP Films Market

Taghleef Industries LLC A global leader in manufacturing PP-based, biobased, and biodegradable films for flexible packaging, labeling, graphic arts, and industrial applications.

SRF Limited An Indian multinational company producing BOPP and BOPET films, with a strong presence in packaging films for food and non-food sectors.

Toray Industries Inc. A Japanese multinational corporation specializing in high-performance films, including BOPP films, for packaging and industrial applications.

Oben Holding Group A company focused on sustainable solutions, producing polypropylene, polyester, and nylon films for flexible packaging, with a global presence.

Uflex Limited India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials and solutions company, manufacturing a wide variety of flexible packaging films like BOPP, BOPET, CPP, and specialty films.

Explore more insights on BOPP Films Market competitive landscape:

Conclusion The BOPP Films Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2030, supported by the rising need for flexible, lightweight, and recyclable packaging solutions. As companies innovate in mono-material laminates and enhance product visibility through transparent films, the BOPP Films Market size and share will expand, offering significant opportunities for industry participants.

BOPP Films Market statistics indicate that ongoing market trends, combined with strategic investments and regulatory support, will ensure that BOPP films continue to play a crucial role in the global packaging industry.

For more insights on BOPP Films Market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence Page:

Industry Related Reports:

India BOPP Films Market

The India BOPP Films Market size is estimated at USD 5.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%. Growth is driven by rising demand for flexible food packaging, e-commerce mailer films, and increased adoption of recyclable and high-clarity BOPP films across the country.

Get more insights:

South America BOPP Films Market

The South America BOPP Films Market is estimated at USD 7.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for flexible food packaging, rising e-commerce activities, and a shift toward recyclable and high-clarity BOPP films across the region.

Get more insights:

China BOPP Film Market

The China BOPP Film Market size is estimated at USD 2.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.03%. Growth is supported by rising demand for flexible food and beverage packaging, increasing e-commerce shipments, and the adoption of high-clarity and recyclable BOPP films in the region.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...ttps://