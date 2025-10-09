Diarrhea Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Drug Insights By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Diarrhea Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in the Diarrhea pipeline landscape. It covers the Diarrhea Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diarrhea Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Diarrhea Pipeline Report



On 22 September 2025, Immuron Ltd . conducted a study to investigate if Travelan® protects healthy adult volunteers from moderate-to-severe diarrhea upon challenge with Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) strain H10407.

DelveInsight's Diarrhea Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Diarrhea treatment.

The leading Diarrhea Companies such as RedHill Biopharma Limited, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Hunazine Biotech, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., MGB Biopharma Limited, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. LTD., Eveliqure Biotechnologies GmbH, Inmunova S.A., GlaxoSmithKline and others. Promising Diarrhea Therapies such as Carbowhite, Nitazoxanide, OPT-80, Racecadotril plus ORS, Rifaximin, Xifaxan®, Elsiglutide and others.

The Diarrhea Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Diarrhea Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Diarrhea.

Diarrhea Overview

Diarrhea is having three or more loose or liquid stools (poos) in one day, or more frequently than normal. Diarrhea episodes are often caused by a stomach bug (gastroenteritis) and clear up on their own in a few days. However, there are many other causes of diarrhea. Most diarrhea is mild, but it can also be severe even needing admission to hospital. Diarrhea is the augmentation of water content in stools because of an imbalance in the normal functioning of physiologic processes of the small and large intestine responsible for the absorption of various ions, other substrates, and consequently water. Acute diarrhea is described as the acute onset of three or more loose or watery stools a day lasting for 14 days or less.

Diarrhea Emerging Drugs Profile

VE303: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

VE303 is an orally administered, rationally-designed, defined bacterial consortium candidate being developed for high-risk Clostridioides difficile (CDI) infection. VE303 consists of 8 types of clonal human commensal bacteria strains selected for their ability to provide colonization resistance to C. difficile and manufactured under CGMP conditions. Currently, the drug is in clinical trial Phase III stage for the treatment diarrhea disease.

RHB-102: RedHill Biopharma Limited

RHB-102 is a proprietary, bimodal release, once-daily oral pill formulation of the antiemetic drug ondansetron, targeting several gastrointestinal indications. RHB-102 24 mg is intended to provide patients with relief from nausea and vomiting symptoms for a full 24-hour period with a single oral tablet. Currently, the drug is in clinical trial Phase II stage for the treatment diarrhea disease.

VR-AD-1005: Hunazine Biotech

VR-AD-1005, a novel antidiarrheal investigational drug for the innovative treatment of severe diarrhea of cholera. VR-AD-1005 is intended to work by reducing the volume of liquid stool produced by the intestine when suffering from the diarrheal pathogen. The drug works within the intestine without affecting its motility and does not induce constipation. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of severe diarrhea of cholera.

ShigETEC: Eveliqure Biotechnologies GmbH

ShigETEC is an orally administered vaccine that induces broad protection against Shigella in a serotype-independent fashion and additionally against ETEC, two major pathogens responsible for diarrhoeal diseases. Based on preclinical data generated by Eveliqure over the last 5 years, it has the potential to be a best-in-class diarrhoea vaccine that targets both travelers and populations in low- and middle-income countries. Currently, the drug is in clinical trial Phase I stage for the treatment of diarrhea disease.

The Diarrhea Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diarrhea with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diarrhea Treatment.

Diarrhea Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diarrhea Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diarrhea market.

Diarrhea Companies

Diarrhea Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diarrhea Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Diarrhea Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diarrhea Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diarrhea Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDiarrhea: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDiarrhea – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)VE303: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)VR-AD-1005: Hunazine BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ShigETEC: Eveliqure Biotechnologies GmbHDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDiarrhea Key CompaniesDiarrhea Key ProductsDiarrhea - Unmet NeedsDiarrhea - Market Drivers and BarriersDiarrhea - Future Perspectives and ConclusionDiarrhea Analyst ViewsDiarrhea Key CompaniesAppendix

