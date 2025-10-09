Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Drug Insights By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 125+ pipeline drugs in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline landscape. It covers the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report



On 09 October 2025, Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier conducted a phase 2/3 study is to confirm the recommended doses and to evaluate the safety and pharmacodynamics of Calaspargase pegol for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia-negative Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

On 07 October 2025, Amgen announced a Phase 2 Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Blinatumomab in Chinese Pediatric Subjects With Relapsed or Refractory B Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (R/R B-ALL).

On 07 October 2025, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center conducted a Phase I/II Study of the Combination of Blinatumomab and Asciminib in Patients With Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

On 06 October 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC organized a study is to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose(s) (RP2D[s]) of bleximenib in phase 1 Part 1 (Dose Escalation) and to determine the safety and tolerability at RP2D in Phase 1 Part 2 (Dose expansion). The purpose of the Phase 2 part of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of bleximenib at the RP2D.

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Overview

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) (ALL) is also called acute lymphoblastic leukemia.“Acute” means that the leukemia can progress quickly, and if not treated, would probably be fatal within a few months. Lymphocytic means it develops from early (immature) forms of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. ALL starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made). Most often, the leukemia cells invade the blood fairly quickly. They can also sometimes spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles (in males). Some cancers can also start in these organs and then spread to the bone marrow, but these cancers are not leukemia.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Emerging Drugs Profile

Orca-T: Orca Biosystems, Inc.

Orca-T is an investigational high-precision cell therapy designed to replace a patient's cancerous blood and immune system with a healthy one while dramatically lowering their risk of developing GvHD and other potentially life-threatening side effects. In the Phase Ib/II study, when measured against a concurrent, nonrandomized single-center comparator for allogeneic transplant patients, Orca-T demonstrated preliminary evidence of significantly higher GvHD-free, relapse-free survival rates after 1 year, improved relapse-free survival rates and lower rates of chronic GvHD. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of ALL.

OBI-3424: OBI Pharma, Inc

OBI-3424 is a first-in-class novel chemotherapeutic prodrug that can selectively act on a variety of cancers with overexpression of Aldo-keto reductase family 1 member C3 (AKR1C3). OBI-3424 had been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). Clinical trials of HCC and ALL (NCT04315324) are in collaboration with Ascentawits* (CTR20201915) and SWOG Cancer Research Network (NCT04315324), respectively. OBI acquired the worldwide rights (except for China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, and India; owned by Ascentawits as AST-3424) of OBI-3424 from Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of ALL.

TGRX-814: Shenzhen TargetRx, Inc.

TGRX-814 is a highly selective inhibitor of the BCL2 (over BCL-XL) for the treatment of CLL with or without the del(17p)/TP53 mutation, NHL, SLL, DLBL, MM, etc. Notably, TGRX-814 has an excellent selectivity profile for BCL-XL. TGRX-814 is modified and optimized through classical bioisosterism and molecule simulation technologies. In-vitro and in-vivo assays have shown that TGRX-814 improves oral metabolism, increases in vivo exposure, and reduces compound clearance while maintaining in vitro and in vivo bioactivity. Moreover, TGRX-814 obtained over 2-fold increase in bioavailability compared to the marketed drug Venetoclax, resulting in a significant increase in efficacy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of ALL.

UCART22: Cellectis

UCART22 is one of Cellectis' wholly owned, allogeneic, off-the-shelf gene-edited T-cell product candidates designed for the treatment of relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL). Like CD19, CD22 is a cell surface antigen expressed from the pre-B-cell stage of development through mature B-cells. CD22 expression occurs in more than 90% of patients with B-ALL. It is currently in phase I stage of development. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of ALL.

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Companies

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Orca-T: Orca Biosystems, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)OBI-3424: OBI Pharma, IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)TGRX-814: Shenzhen TargetRx, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia Key CompaniesAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia Key ProductsAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia- Unmet NeedsAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia- Market Drivers and BarriersAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia Analyst ViewsAcute-Lymphocytic-Leukemia Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

