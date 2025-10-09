SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PINC, ODP, PRO, MRUS On Behalf Of Shareholders
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC)'s sale to an affiliate of Patient Square Capital for $28.25 in cash per share. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP)'s sale to an affiliate of Atlas Holdings for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are an ODP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share in cash. If you are a PROS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS)'s sale to Genmab A/S for $97.00 per share. If you are a Merus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment