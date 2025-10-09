From Supercomputing Chips To Llms And Genai, Powerful AI Use-Cases In Focus At GITEX GLOBAL 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AI-powered business and government transformations go live at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, taking place from 13-17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="375" height="249" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE – October 2025: Anticipation is already running high as GITEX GLOBAL 2025 edges closer, with the world's largest tech, AI and startup show set to transform Dubai into an epicentre of the accelerating global AI economy from 13-17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. Over 6,800 companies and 2,000 startups, with participation from 180 countries, unite to showcase the most significant innovations influencing the future of AI, quantum, cloud, data, physical AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and digital health.

This year, the spotlight falls on how data, algorithms, and large language models (LLMs) are turning digital infrastructures into unified living networks that don't just support business productivity but supercharge it. From generative AI powering F1 race strategies to chips designed for hyperscale business performance – this isn't 'AI someday', this is intelligence deeply infused into the digital systems we see everywhere. Here's a snapshot of some of the trending AI solutions from leading global enterprises.

Snowflake Puts AI, Data & Cloud to Work for Scaling Business:

Snowflake is showcasing its unified AI Data Cloud, helping businesses build and scale applications more easily. Highlights include Snowflake Intelligence, an LLM-powered interface that lets users uncover insights from structured and unstructured data; Cortex AISQL bringing generative AI directly into SQL queries; and SnowConvert AI speeding up migrations from legacy platforms. The company will also announce a second regional cloud deployment in the UAE.

Mohamed Zouari, General Manager – META Region, Snowflake:“By consolidating compute, storage, and AI within a single platform, Snowflake simplifies enterprise AI adoption while maintaining strong data governance and security. These capabilities ensure businesses derive value from their data faster, automate operations, and build intelligent products.”

Presight Unveils 'Applied Intelligence Today'

At GITEX GLOBAL, Presight, a G42 company, introduces Presight IntelliCity, a next-generation smart city platform enabling governments to shift from reactive operations to predictive, autonomous urban management. It also presents a host of real-world AI applications, including the Presight AI-Policing Suite, Presight LifeSaver emergency response platform, Vitruvian agentic AI platform, and Presight NewsPulse, an AI-powered news intelligence assistant.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO, Presight:“AI is now a strategic resource. Countries that master it are securing their digital sovereignty and strengthening their economies. From cybersecurity to industrial resilience, the ability to process and act on data is becoming central to state power.”

IBM Charges Enterprise Performance with AI & Quantum:

At GITEX, IBM spotlights watsonx, its enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to move intelligence from pilots to production at scale. From a Ferrari F1 simulator generating real-time race summaries in the brand's tone to Sevilla FC's AI-powered Scout Advisor that transforms decades of reports into searchable insights, IBM shows how domain-tuned models deliver real valuable outcomes. IBM also showcases its Quantum System Two, underscoring how quantum computing will help tackle future-scale problems.

Shukri Eid, VP and General Manager of IBM Gulf, Levant, and Pakistan:“For IBM, GITEX GLOBAL is an opportunity to share what we have proven inside our own business. We have deployed AI across hundreds of workflows as“client zero” and are on track to deliver $4.5 billion in productivity savings. Our generative AI book of business now exceeds $7.5 billion, and we are helping clients achieve similar outcomes with watsonx.”

AMD Introduces Processors Powering Large-Scale Computing:

The surge in LLMs and generative AI demands extraordinary compute power – and AMD is answering with its InstinctTM GPUs and EPYCTM CPUs at GITEX GLOBAL. These chips are built to handle the heavy demands of AI training, high-performance computing, and data centre & edge deployments, while keeping energy use efficient, making sure enterprises scale AI sustainably.

Zaid Ghattas, General Manager, Middle East, Türkiye & Africa, AMD:“GITEX GLOBAL is the biggest annual tech event in the Middle East and a key part of our regional business strategy. AMD advocates that businesses looking to take full advantage of AI increase their silicon diversity – enabling them to benefit from energy-efficient data centers and advanced AI inference.”

Acer AI That Thrives on Your Laptop:

Acer's new AI laptop range features dedicated AI processors and proprietary AI software suite, leveraging on-device AI to support advanced capabilities like real-time translation and adaptive performance, all without connecting to a distant cloud. It's the most visible expression of their global mission: making AI accessible, practical and impactful for everyday use.

Michele Montecchio, General Manager, Acer Middle East:“By integrating AI directly into our devices, Acer is transforming business operations and industries. Enterprises benefit from workflow automation and data security, educators deliver more personalised learning, and creative professionals gain powerful tools for editing, design, and media production.”

Global Dialogues on AI's Economic, Enterprise & Cultural Impact

Beyond the show floor, GITEX GLOBAL is where the world's biggest questions about AI are debated head-on. From the world's largest cloud provider, AWS, Tanuja Randery, VP & MD EMEA explores how strategic AI adoption can unlock prosperity on a macro scale.

Dato' Pua Khein Seng (KS Pua), Chairman of Phison Electronics, and acclaimed inventor of the USB flash drive, outlines Malaysia's ambitions in AI and semiconductor innovation. Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, named on the TIME100 Most influential Companies of 2025, dives into Quantum Drug Discovery, sharing how the large-scale AI-quantum convergence reshapes pharmaceutical growth, while Dr. Mehdi Snene, Chief AI Officer at the United Nations (Switzerland), takes on one of the most urgent issues: ensuring an equitable AI future, without deepening divides or misrepresentation of cultural identities.

About GITEX GLOBAL: GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech and AI event, celebrates its 45th edition in 2025. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the landmark event takes place from 13-17 October at DWTC, featuring over 6,800 exhibitors, including 2,000 startups, with participation from 180 countries, alongside 1,200 investors with a combined US$1.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and more than 40 unicorns. In 2026, GITEX GLOBAL Dubai moves to a new home at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo City, unveiling an entirely new format that begins on 7 December with a premier Summit, followed by the immersive Exhibition from 8-11 December. Recognised as the world's largest technology event brand, GITEX now spans 14 cities across multiple continents, driving the conversations defining the future of industry-critical sectors.