Grunt Style Releases“This We'll Defend” Advertisement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A National Brand Anthem Celebrating Liberty, Community, and Unapologetic American Pride

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grunt Style, America's leading patriotic lifestyle brand, today announced the release of its new national advertising campaign,“This We'll Defend .” The brand-anthem spot champions the timeless principles that built this nation-liberty, responsibility, courage-and declares that love of country isn't old-fashioned. It's a living promise from Grunt Style.

Premiering October 9th across national broadcast, streaming, and social channels, the revitalized“This We'll Defend” campaign focuses on what Americans share rather than what divides us. The campaign delivers a clear message: we don't care about your politics, we care about pride in our nation, and we will never let it die.

“This campaign is a line in the sand,” said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner & Chief Brand Officer of Grunt Style.“We're not here to sort Americans into teams. We're here to remind everyone that liberty is the team . Our love of country is not some throwback trend, it's the standard. No matter how loud the noise gets, we'll stand our post for the things that make this place worth fighting for.”

The film features veterans, first responders, and everyday Americans, moms, mechanics, small-business owners, shot in real environments across the country. With a cinematic score and grounded narration, the spot threads a simple truth: freedom is a shared duty.

“This We'll Defend is bigger than an ad,” Jensen added.“It's an invitation to show up for each other, to pass on the good, and to be the kind of neighbor that keeps the light on when the storm hits. If you love this country, you're already in.”

Why Release Now?

Because the moment demands it. America is still worth fighting for, and the fundamentals haven't moved an inch. Liberty, responsibility, service, and the pride of being an American. In a noisy world, our values remain immovable. The world still looks to the United States as Leader of the free world, and that leadership isn't upheld by slogans, it's upheld by citizens who show up, stand a post, and lift their neighbors.“This We'll Defend” lands now to cut through the static with a simple charge: hold the line, keep the flame, and pass it forward. That's worth fighting for.

Watch the Ad:



About Grunt Style

Grunt Style is a veteran-founded American lifestyle brand dedicated to pride in self, in service, and in country. Through unapologetic storytelling, high-quality apparel, and community activations, Grunt Style celebrates the American spirit every day. The brand reaches millions across social platforms and at events nationwide. This We'll Defend.

CONTACT: Mista Mista Grunt Style LLC 877 554 7868 ...