Applied Digital Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|August 31, 2025
|May 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|73,911
|$
|41,552
|Restricted cash
|Funds for construction
|2,851
|41,026
|Letters of credit
|37,342
|31,342
|Accounts receivable
|29,134
|3,043
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|188,491
|9,430
|Current assets held for sale
|310,006
|304,200
|Total current assets
|641,735
|430,593
|Property and equipment, net
|1,461,775
|1,206,341
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|810
|960
|Finance lease right of use assets, net
|16,893
|17,820
|Other assets
|277,782
|214,376
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,398,995
|$
|1,870,090
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|172,823
|$
|247,528
|Accrued liabilities
|182,948
|29,549
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|688
|692
|Current portion of finance lease liability
|11,951
|13,633
|Current portion of debt
|382,056
|10,331
|Customer deposits
|16,752
|16,125
|Deferred revenue
|626
|-
|Due to customer
|3,054
|4,807
|Current liabilities held-for-sale
|188,215
|216,047
|Other current liabilities
|26,380
|19,432
|Total current liabilities
|985,493
|558,144
|Long-term portion of operating lease liability
|220
|381
|Long-term portion of finance lease liability
|11
|15
|Long-term debt
|305,283
|677,825
|Total liabilities
|1,291,007
|1,236,365
|Commitments and contingencies
|Temporary equity
|Series E preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 301,673 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2025, and 301,673 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2025
|6,932
|6,932
|Series E-1 preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 62,500 shares authorized, 62,500 shares issued and 62,260 shares outstanding at August 31, 2025, and 62,500 shares issued and 62,485 shares outstanding at May 31, 2025
|56,796
|57,011
|Series G preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 156,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2025, and 78,000 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2025
|-
|72,094
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 278,584,101 shares issued and shares outstanding at August 31, 2025, and 234,200,868 shares issued and 224,909,669 shares outstanding at May 31, 2025
|274
|230
|Treasury stock, 9,291,199 shares at August 31, 2025 and 9,291,199 shares at May 31, 2025, at cost
|(31,400
|)
|(31,400
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|1,573,367
|1,009,913
|Accumulated deficit
|(497,981
|)
|(481,055
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Applied Digital Corporation
|1,044,260
|497,688
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,398,995
|$
|1,870,090
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|August 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|Revenue:
|Revenue
|$
|64,216
|$
|32,923
|Related party revenue
|-
|1,926
|Total revenue
|64,216
|34,849
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|55,606
|22,743
|Selling, general and administrative(1)
|29,152
|10,993
|Gain on classification as held for sale(2)
|-
|(24,808
|)
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|1,751
|628
|Total costs and expenses
|86,509
|9,556
|Operating (loss) income
|(22,293
|)
|25,293
|Interest expense, net(3)
|3,946
|2,959
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|6,422
|Net (loss) income before income tax expenses
|(26,239
|)
|15,912
|Income tax expense
|8
|-
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations
|(26,247
|)
|15,912
|Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
|9,321
|(20,159
|)
|Net loss
|(16,926
|)
|(4,247
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(1,576
|)
|(44
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(18,502
|)
|$
|(4,291
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|(27,823
|)
|$
|15,868
|Discontinued operations
|9,321
|(20,159
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(18,502
|)
|$
|(4,291
|)
|Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.11
|Discontinued operations
|0.04
|(0.14
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|255,892,902
|149,099,336
(1) Includes related party selling, general and administrative expense of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Includes $25 million received in connection with the sale of our Garden City facility once conditional approval requirements were met and escrowed funds were released during the three months ended August 31, 2024.
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|August 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(16,926
|)
|$
|(4,247
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,152
|34,316
|Stock-based compensation
|15,465
|(2,919
|)
|Lease expense
|5,381
|7,659
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|4,851
|2,769
|(Gain) loss on classification of held for sale
|-
|(24,808
|)
|Loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|6,422
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|1,751
|628
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(29,525
|)
|1,549
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(6,962
|)
|(721
|)
|Customer deposits
|627
|(143
|)
|Related party customer deposits
|-
|(1,549
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,316
|)
|(20,807
|)
|Related party deferred revenue
|-
|(1,692
|)
|Accounts payable
|(77,784
|)
|(77,537
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|28,684
|9,738
|Due to customer
|(1,753
|)
|4,209
|Lease assets and liabilities
|(9,598
|)
|(8,757
|)
|Other assets
|1,930
|-
|CASH FLOW USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(82,023
|)
|(75,890
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment and other assets
|(249,420
|)
|(54,798
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|-
|25,000
|Finance lease prepayments
|-
|(2,808
|)
|CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(249,420
|)
|(32,606
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of finance leases
|(29,932
|)
|(26,049
|)
|Borrowings of long-term debt
|65
|105,000
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(2,416
|)
|(5,886
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(1
|)
|(8,484
|)
|Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting
|(4,497
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|196,366
|31,590
|Common stock issuance costs
|(5,945
|)
|(44
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|175,000
|60,726
|Preferred stock issuance costs
|(4,604
|)
|(5,444
|)
|Preferred stock issuance costs
|(225
|)
|-
|Dividends issued on preferred stock
|(1,576
|)
|(44
|)
|Exercise of warrants
|1
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of SAFE agreement included in long-term debt
|-
|12,000
|CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|322,236
|163,365
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(9,207
|)
|54,869
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD, INCLUDING CASH FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|123,318
|31,688
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD, INCLUDING CASH FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|114,111
|86,557
|Less: CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|7
|9
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|$
|114,104
|$
|86,548
|Three Months Ended
|August 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Interest paid
|$
|9,039
|$
|5,511
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES
|Finance right-of-use assets obtained by lease obligation
|$
|3,966
|$
|13,305
|Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|132,113
|$
|116,440
|Conversion of debt to common stock
|$
|-
|$
|56,201
|Conversion of preferred stock to common stock
|$
|242,480
|$
|-
|Issuance of warrants, at fair value
|$
|121,204
|$
|36,479
| APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage data)
|Three Months Ended
|August 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|Adjusted operating (loss) income
|Operating (loss) income (GAAP)
|$
|(22,293
|)
|$
|25,293
|Stock-based compensation
|14,446
|(2,383
|)
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|173
|32
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|1,196
|2,876
|Litigation expenses (3)
|190
|407
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|1,751
|628
|Gain on classification of held for sale
|-
|(24,808
|)
|Accelerated depreciation and amortization (4)
|-
|45
|Restructuring expenses (5)
|431
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|490
|74
|Adjusted operating (loss) income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(3,616
|)
|$
|2,164
|Adjusted operating margin
|(6) %
|6
|%
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|(27,823
|)
|$
|15,868
|Stock-based compensation
|14,446
|(2,383
|)
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|173
|32
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|1,196
|2,876
|Litigation expenses (3)
|190
|407
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|1,751
|628
|Gain on classification of held for sale
|-
|(24,808
|)
|Accelerated depreciation and amortization (4)
|-
|45
|Loss on change in fair value of debt (7)
|-
|6,422
|Preferred dividends
|1,576
|44
|Restructuring expenses (5)
|431
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|490
|74
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(7,570
|)
|$
|(795
|)
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders per diluted share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|(27,823
|)
|$
|15,868
|Interest expense, net
|3,946
|2,959
|Income tax expense
|8
|-
|Depreciation and amortization (4)
|4,153
|4,143
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(19,716
|)
|$
|22,970
|Stock-based compensation
|14,446
|(2,383
|)
|Non-recurring repair expenses (1)
|173
|32
|Diligence, acquisition, disposition and integration expenses (2)
|1,196
|2,876
|Litigation expenses (3)
|190
|407
|Gain on classification of held for sale
|-
|(24,808
|)
|Loss on abandonment of assets
|1,751
|628
|Loss on change in fair value of debt (7)
|-
|6,422
|Preferred dividends
|1,576
|44
|Restructuring expenses (5)
|431
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses (6)
|490
|74
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|537
|$
|6,262
(1) Represents costs incurred for the non-recurring repair and replacement of equipment at our Data Center Hosting facilities.
(2) Represents legal, accounting and consulting costs incurred in association with certain discrete transactions and projects.
(3) Represents non-recurring litigation expense associated with our defense of class action lawsuits and legal fees related to matters with certain former employees. We do not expect to incur these expenses on a regular basis.
(4) Represents the acceleration of expense related to assets that were abandoned by us due to operational failure or other reasons. Depreciation and amortization in this amount is included in Depreciation and Amortization expense within our calculation of EBITDA, and therefore is not added back as a management adjustment in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.
(5) Represents non-recurring expenses associated with employee separations.
(6) Represents expenses that are not representative of our expected ongoing costs.
(7) Represents loss on change in fair value of debt due to adjustments to the fair value of the Yorkville Convertible Debt.
